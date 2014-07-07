Preview: Yankees at Indians

New York and Cleveland continue to hover near the .500 mark as the Yankees visit the Indians for Monday’s opener of a four-game set. New York sits one game above .500 after opening an 11-game road trip leading up to the All-Star break by taking three of four from Minnesota. Cleveland is one game below .500 despite winning four of its last five and opened a 10-game homestand by capturing two of three from Kansas City.

New York’s Derek Jeter went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in Sunday’s 9-7 victory over the Twins to raise his career hit count to 3,400. Jeter joins Hank Aaron and Stan Musial as the only players in major-league history to accumulate at least 3,400 hits, 250 homers and 1,900 runs scored. Fellow All-Star Michael Brantley is swinging a hot bat for Cleveland, going 7-for-13 in the series against the Royals and registering four multi-hit performances over his last five games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), SportsTime Ohio, WKYC 3 (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Shane Greene (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Indians RH Justin Masterson (4-5, 5.16)

Greene will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to make the start in place of Vidal Nuno, who was traded to Arizona on Sunday. The 25-year-old Greene made one disastrous relief appearance for New York earlier this season, when he retired just one batter and walked three while allowing three unearned runs against Boston. He was 5-2 with a 4.61 ERA for Scranton/Wilkes Barre but has pitched 13 scoreless innings over his last two starts.

Masterson has been bothered by right knee issues, pitching just 16 innings over a stretch of four winless starts. He struck out seven in his last turn against the Los Angeles Dodgers but gave up three runs and seven hits in just three-plus frames. Masterson is 4-4 with a 3.30 ERA in 12 career appearances (eight starts) against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Jeter is 9-for-23 against Masterson, while 1B Mark Teixeira has a homer and six RBIs despite being 2-for-16

2. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn is again experiencing hamstring issues and was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

3. Yankees C Brian McCann (foot) returned from a two-game absence and contributed a run-scoring double in Sunday’s win over Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Yankees 5