Preview: Yankees at Indians

Ichiro Suzuki is churning out hits like the glory days of his career as the New York Yankees head into Tuesday’s game against the host Cleveland Indians. The 40-year-old Suzuki recorded his second straight three-hit outing as New York produced a 5-3 victory in the opener of the four-game set and has gone 9-for-20 over the last five contests. Brett Gardner and Brian McCann also had three hits as the Yankees won for the fourth time in five games.

Cleveland lost for just the second time in six games and missed an opportunity to get back to .500. All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley had two hits for his fifth multi-hit outing in six games and is 11-for-26 during the stretch. Brantley will find himself in center field for the near future after a re-evaluation of Michael Bourn’s hamstring revealed that the speedy leadoff hitter will be sidelined for about a month.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (12-3, 2.27 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2-4, 4.42)

Tanaka defeated Minnesota in his last turn after suffering back-to-back losses to Baltimore and Boston. He gave up four runs and a season-worst nine hits in seven innings against the Twins and has given up six homers over his last six outings. Tanaka is 7-1 with a 2.47 ERA in eight road starts.

Bauer is winless in his last three starts and in seven of his past eight turns. He took a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last outing when he gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Bauer lost to the Yankees in 2013 when he allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 2B Brian Roberts is 10-for-22 with five doubles and one triple during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Cleveland C Yan Gomes hit his 11th homer on Monday to match his career high and is 6-for-17 with two homers and five RBIs in July.

3. New York OF Carlos Beltran (right knee) missed the opener due to swelling and is uncertain for Tuesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Indians 2