Preview: Yankees at Indians

Cleveland’s Michael Brantley is headed to his first All-Star Game and appears intent on arriving there in the midst of a hot streak as the Indians host the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Brantley hit a solo homer and delivered run-scoring doubles in two other at-bats as Cleveland won on Tuesday for the fifth time in seven games. Brantley has produced six multi-hit efforts in the seven contests and the .328 hitter leads the Indians with 14 homers and 60 RBIs.

Nick Swisher hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in Tuesday’s 5-3 victory to even up the four-game series at one win apiece. New York likely will be without Carlos Beltran (knee) for a third straight game as it seeks to rebound from a contest in which it recorded only four hits. Jacoby Ellsbury stole two bases on Tuesday to register the fifth 25-steal season of his career and ranks second in the American League behind Houston’s Jose Altuve.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Brandon McCarthy (3-10, 5.01 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (5-6, 4.11)

McCarthy is making his New York debut after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks for Vidal Nuno last week. The 31-year-old won his last two starts for Arizona, allowing a combined three runs over 12 2/3 innings. McCarthy is 6-4 with a 4.38 ERA in 17 career appearances (nine starts) against Cleveland.

Tomlin has lost four of his last five starts, with the victory being a one-hit shutout against Seattle. The outing versus the Mariners is the exception during the stretch as he allowed eight or more hits in each of the other four turns, including 10 (and five runs) in 5 2/3 frames against Kansas City on Friday. Tomlin is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA in four career starts versus New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland RHP Cody Allen converted his ninth consecutive save opportunity on Tuesday.

2. New York 2B Brian Roberts was hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday after going 10-for-22 over his previous five games.

3. Swisher is 4-for-11 with two homers and five RBIs against McCarthy.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Indians 5