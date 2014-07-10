Preview: Yankees at Indians

Mark Teixeira is fresh off his first multi-homer effort in nearly two years as the New York Yankees look to defeat the host Cleveland Indians on Thursday in the finale of their four-game set. Teixeira smashed two homers in Wednesday’s 14-inning victory, marking the 37th time he has hit multiple shots but first since July 13, 2012. Jacoby Ellsbury hit the most-important homer, a decisive 14th-inning blast in the 5-4 victory.

New York has won two of the first three games of the series, receiving 7 1/3 scoreless innings from the bullpen in Wednesday’s triumph. The biggest outs were recorded by Shawn Kelley, who entered with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th and struck out former Yankee Nick Swisher before retiring David Murphy on a grounder to extend the game. Swisher has registered two homers and seven RBIs during his modest five-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH David Phelps (3-4, 4.01 ERA) vs. Indians LH T.J. House (1-2, 4.24)

Phelps has settled for three straight no-decisions following two victories and hasn’t lost since June 7. He gave up one run and three hits in seven innings against Minnesota in his last turn. Phelps is 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA in two career starts versus Cleveland.

House recorded his first major-league win in his last turn, when he allowed three runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings against Kansas City. It was the fourth time in seven career starts that he worked six or more frames. House hasn’t walked more than two hitters in any of his starts and didn’t issue a single one while beating the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees OF-DH Carlos Beltran missed the first two games of the series with knee swelling and then was scratched from Wednesday’s contest after being hit in the face with a ball during an indoor batting-practice session.

2. Cleveland C Yan Gomes (1-for-13) and 3B Lonnie Chisenhall (1-for-12) have struggled in the series.

3. New York OF Brett Gardner (abdominal strain) missed Wednesday’s game and is questionable for the series finale.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Indians 3