Preview: Yankees at Indians

CC Sabathia returns to the city where he won 106 games as the New York Yankees look to overcome a crushing defeat when they visit the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night for the second of a three-game series. The Yankees suffered their fourth straight loss, blowing a two-run, 10th-inning lead before falling in the 16th to cut their lead atop the American League East to a half-game over Toronto.

Sabathia posted double-digit wins in each of his first seven seasons with Cleveland before he was shipped to Milwaukee at the trade deadline in 2008. Sabathia has pitched beyond six innings only once in his last 13 starts but the Yankees could use a long outing from the burly left-hander after seven relievers combined for 9 1/3 innings Tuesday. Indians left fielder Michael Brantley capped a three-hit night with a walk-off single in the series opener and is 11-for-20 with five RBIs over the past four games. Cleveland has won three in a row but is tied with Texas for the fewest home victories in the majors.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (4-8, 5.34 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (9-6, 3.38)

Sabathia is coming off one of his best outings of the season, striking out eight and limiting the Boston Red Sox to one run and three hits over six innings in his fourth consecutive no-decision. The 35-year-old Sabathia was reached for five runs in each of his previous two starts while surrendering a combined five home runs. Sabathia is 4-1 with a 2.94 ERA against the Indians and has held Brantley to 1-for-11 with six strikeouts.

Salazar has permitted only seven runs (six earned) in four starts since the All-Star break, but he is only 1-2 in that span after Cleveland provided him with a total of seven runs. He did not factor in the decision against the Los Angeles Angels last time out despite giving up one run on three hits over six innings. Salazar, who is making his first career start against the Yankees, dominated Oakland with eight innings of one-hit ball on July 31.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury was hitless in seven at-bats Tuesday and is 0-for-19 in his last four games.

2. Indians 1B Chris Johnson, acquired from Atlanta last week, is 7-for-8 in his last two games.

3. Yankees RF Carlos Beltran tied Larry Walker for 64th on the all-time list with his 383rd home run. in Tuesday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Yankees 3