Preview: Yankees at Indians

The New York Yankees are out of first place in the American League East for the first time since July 1 as they attempt to avert a three-game sweep by the host Cleveland Indians on Thursday. The Yankees led the division by seven games on July 28 but fell a half-game behind the Toronto Blue Jays following Wednesday’s 2-1 loss - their fifth consecutive defeat.

New York has managed only six runs during the five-game skid and has been limited to one run or less five times in the last seven games. The scoring drought comes on the heels of a devastating offensive display in which the Yankees amassed 90 runs during a 10-game span from July 25-Aug. 4. The Indians have won four in a row and will go for their first three-game home sweep of New York since 1970. Cleveland sends right-hander Trevor Bauer to the mound to face the Yankees’ Nathan Eovaldi, who is seeking his 12th victory of the season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (11-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (9-8, 4.06)

Eovaldi did not factor in the decision despite holding Toronto’s high-powered offense to one run over 6 1/3 innings on Friday, but he did extend his unbeaten string to nine starts. The 25-year-old Texan is 6-0 during that span and has held the opposition to three runs or fewer in each of the nine outings since his last loss on June 16. Eovaldi is 7-2 in 12 road starts but sports a 4.80 ERA and .325 batting average against away from home.

Bauer overcome three home runs to end a four-start winless drought against Minnesota in his last turn, but the Indians made it easy for him by putting up 17 runs. He continues to be victimized by the long ball, giving up 14 homers in his last nine outings and 21 on the season. The former No. 3 overall draft pick is 1-2 against the Yankees and has not fared well at home with a 4-5 record and 5.60 ERA in 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez is 2-for-21 over his last five games.

2. Indians SS Francisco Lindor has hit safely in seven straight games.

3. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury, mired in an 0-for-19 slump, was benched for Wednesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Indians 3