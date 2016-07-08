Preview: Yankees at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to right their ship with All-Star Corey Kluber on the mound after blowing two straight early leads when they host the New York Yankees on Friday in the second of a four-game series. The Indians have dropped four of their last six since a 14-game winning streak, coughing up a pair of two-run advantages in their last two contests.

Jason Kipnis is 6-for-18 with four doubles and a homer in the last five games and leadoff batter Carlos Santana has hit safely in eight straight contests for Cleveland, who had the tying run in scoring position before falling 5-4 on Thursday. The Yankees are trying to stay in the playoff race and shortstop Didi Gregorius has been leading the way, going 16-for-42 with four homers in the last 10 games. New York is 3-4 on its current road trip and needs a victory to climb back to the .500 mark. The Yankees scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings Thursday and their star-studded bullpen of Dellin Betances, Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Chad Green (1-1, 4.09 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (8-8, 3.79)

Green comes in off his first major league victory when he allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks at San Diego on Sunday. The 25-year-old Louisville product gave up six runs (four earned) over four innings versus Arizona in his only other start. Green has 14 strikeouts and one walk in 11 innings with the Yankees and was 6-6 with a 1.54 ERA in 14 starts at Triple-A.

Kluber is 4-2 since June 1, but comes in off one of his losses at Toronto on Sunday when he gave up five runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old Alabama native boasts 114 strikeouts in 114 innings and has surrendered just nine homers – two in his last six starts. Jacoby Ellsbury is 4-for-8 versus Kluber, who is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three games against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York C Brian McCann has hit safely in eight consecutive contests, going 9-for-30 in that stretch.

2. Cleveland CF Tyler Naquin is 5-for-11 with two homers and three RBIs in his last three outings.

3. Yankees 2B-SS Starlin Castro is 8-for-17 over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Yankees 2