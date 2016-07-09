Preview: Yankees at Indians

It might be too late for Jason Kipnis to qualify for this year's All-Star Game, but that hasn't kept the Cleveland Indians' second baseman from hitting like one against the New York Yankees. After accounting for three of his club's seven home runs through the first two contests of the Indians' four-game series with the Yankees, Kipnis will attempt to continue swinging a hot bat Saturday as the teams continue their series in Cleveland.

The two-time All-Star wasn't able to make the cut for the 2016 Midsummer Classic despite entering the Indians' final series of the first half with a .265 average to go along with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs. Kipnis has taken those frustrations out on New York, however, going 2-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's series-opening loss before finishing 3-for-4 and leading a season-best five-homer barrage in Friday's 10-2 rout with two solo shots. After sending one first-time All-Star (Corey Kluber was named to the team as an injury replacement on Thursday) to the mound in its most recent victory, American League Central-leading Cleveland will turn to another in Danny Salazar, who has not lost since May 22. The Yankees (42-44) need to win both games this weekend in order to finish the first half and their 10-game road trip (3-5) at .500.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (5-6, 3.48 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (10-3, 2.36)

Despite recording a season-high nine strikeouts Monday, Sabathia's recent struggles continued in a loss to the Chicago White Sox as he surrendered five runs - including two homers - on eight hits and two walks in six frames. The up-and-down effort left the 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with 16 earned runs allowed over his last three turns - matching the number he yielded over his first 11 outings. Sabathia is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA in nine starts against the team that drafted him.

Salazar saw his six-start winning streak halted in a no-decision against Detroit on Monday after giving up three runs - including a pair of home runs - on eight hits while fanning six over 5 2/3 innings. The reigning AL Pitcher of the Month has walked only one batter over his last two trips to the mound after averaging three over his first 14 outings. Salazar struck out eight in 7 1/3 frames in a win versus the Yankees last August, evening his record at 1-1 in two career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. DH Carlos Santana (20 home runs) and 1B Mike Napoli (18) are the first pair of Cleveland teammates with at least 18 homers before the break since Jim Thome, Juan Gonzalez and Ellis Burks did so in 2001.

2. Yankees C Brian McCann leads all major-league backstops with 14 home runs and is 12-for-34 during a season-high nine-game hitting streak.

3. New York is 15-1 when RHP Dellin Betances, LHP Andrew Miller and LHP Aroldis Chapman all pitch in the same game.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Yankees 2