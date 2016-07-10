Preview: Yankees at Indians

The New York Yankees and host Cleveland will wrap up the first half of the season Sunday afternoon when they complete a four-game series. The Yankees have taken two of the first three games in the set after outlasting the Indians 7-6 in 11 innings Saturday, pulling again to within a game of .500.

Didi Gregorius stayed hot with a two-run homer and Brian McCann delivered the key RBI double in the 11th as New York (43-44) improved to 24-13 at Progressive Field since July 5, 2006. The Yankees leaned heavily on their powerful bullpen trio of Dellin Betances, Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman, who combined to allow a run in 5 1/3 innings, putting some pressure on Sunday's starter, Masahiro Tanaka. Despite the loss, Cleveland will enter the All-Star break with no worse than a 5 1/2-game lead in the American League Central. The club is scheduled to provide an update on star outfielder Michael Brantley (shoulder) on Sunday, as he is slated for a rehab assignment and a return that will bolster an already-potent attack that enters the final day before the All-Star break with an AL-leading run differential (plus-85).

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (6-2, 3.12 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (5-2, 2.47)

Tanaka followed up a rocky outing with 7 2/3 scoreless frames in a win at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The 2014 All-Star struck out six against one free pass and has walked two or fewer in nine consecutive starts. Tanaka has been reached for nine runs (eight earned) and 17 hits in 12 2/3 innings against the Indians in his career, and he must be wary of first baseman Mike Napoli, who is 5-for-8 with two homers, three doubles and three walks against him.

Carrasco had a 2.45 ERA in four starts before hitting the disabled list in April and that mark has remained virtually the same after seven more outings beginning with his return in June. He allowed a run in six innings in a win - his third straight - over Detroit on Tuesday. The 29-year-old is 4-2 with a 3.76 ERA in eight career games (six starts) against the Yankees.

1. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira (knee) sat Saturday but is expected to play in the first-half finale.

2. Indians All-Star SS Francisco Lindor has scored five times in the last two games.

3. Cleveland is 14-16 in day games, compared to 38-19 at night.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Yankees 3