All-Star Brantley leads Indians past Yankees

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians center fielder Michael Brantley was named to the American League All-Star team this week, and Brantley hasn’t stopped hitting since.

Tuesday night at Progressive Field, Brantley had his fifth consecutive multihit game, belting two doubles and a home run while driving in three runs to lead the Indians to a 5-3 win over the New York Yankees.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer (3-4) pitched seven innings to get the win and first baseman Nick Swisher also homered for the Indians, who roughed up right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. The Yankees’ ace came into the game with a record of 12-3 and a 2.27 ERA. Cleveland reached him for five runs on 10 hits, both of which were season highs for Tanaka.

“He’s got six pitches, so the big thing for us was to hit his mistakes,” Swisher said.

“We did a really good job of staying off balls out of the zone and hitting fastballs that were in the zone,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Bauer held New York to two earned runs on four hits. Bauer and right-handers Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen combined to retire the last 13 men in a row to end the game, with Allen picking up his 10th save.

“Early on we made it harder for Trevor than it should have been,” said Francona, alluding to the Indians’ three errors. “But after that he got dialed in, and it seemed like after his 70th pitch he found another gear.”

Trailing 3-2, the Indians took the lead for good in the sixth inning. Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall led off with a single. Swisher pounded a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field for his seventh home run, giving the Indians a 4-3 lead.

“He threw me a hanging slider and I hit it,” Swisher said.

“I think it had a lot to do with my command,” said Tanaka of his poor outing. “A lot of my pitches were going right down the middle.”

With two outs and nobody on in the Cleveland seventh inning, Brantley, who had RBI doubles in the first and fifth innings, ripped an 0-1 pitch from Tanaka into the seats in right-center field for his 14th home run, extending the Indians’ lead to 5-3.

“Our game plan was to get him up in the zone,” Brantley said. “He does such a great job of keeping the ball down, if you don’t make him get the ball up you’re in for a long night. I was just lucky enough to get a couple of balls up and over the plate and was able to put good swings on them.”

Brantley is hitting .545 (12-for-22) with two home runs over his last five games.

“He’s a really good player,” said Yankee manager Joe Girardi. “He’s a young player that’s really developed into one of the better outfielders in the game all-around. And he showed why tonight. It’s why he’s an All-Star.”

Tanaka, who has lost three of his last four starts, pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

New York took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off Bauer, who walked left fielder Brett Gardner to start the game. After shortstop Derek Jeter flied out, center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury singled, moving Gardner to second. First baseman Mark Teixeira followed with a single, scoring Gardner with the first run of the game, and moving Ellsbury to second.

The Yankees then attempted a double steal. Indians catcher Yan Gomes elected to throw to second to try to get Teixeira, but the throw sailed into center field for an error, allowing Ellsbury to score, giving New York a 2-0 lead.

The Indians got a run back in the bottom of the first, which began with a single and a stolen base by second baseman Jason Kipnis. Kipnis then scored on a double down the right-field line by Brantley.

The Yankees made it 3-1 with a run in the second inning. Right fielder Ichiro Suzuki led off the inning with a single. First baseman Kelly Johnson drew a walk and third baseman Zelous Wheeler’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. Suzuki scored on a groundout by Gardner.

A two-out RBI double by Brantley in the fifth inning cut the Yankees’ lead to 3-2.

NOTES: Prior to the game the Indians placed RHP Justin Masterson on the disabled list with right knee inflammation. Cleveland also optioned OF Tyler Holt to Triple-A Columbus, and called up LHP Nick Hagadone and C Roberto Perez from Columbus. ... With Masterson on the DL, the Indians will need a starting pitcher for Saturday’s game vs. the White Sox. The two leading candidates are RHP Zach McAllister and RHP Danny Salazar, both currently pitching at Columbus. ... RHP Brandon McCarthy, acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday, joined the Yankees Tuesday and will start Wednesday night vs. Cleveland. To make room on the roster for McCarthy the Yankees optioned RHP Bruce Billings to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.