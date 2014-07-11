Perez homers in debut as Indians rally past Yanks

CLEVELAND -- In his first major league game, Roberto Perez ran out of bats, so he borrowed one and hit his first major league home run.

The catcher had one of several big hits as the Cleveland Indians stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to score nine runs in the last two innings and beat the New York Yankees 9-3 Thursday night at Progressive Field.

Perez singled for his first major league hit in a four-run Cleveland seventh inning, then hit his first home run in the Indians’ five-run eighth inning.

“I still can’t believe it,” he said. “It was awesome just being out there.”

Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera kick-started the Cleveland comeback with a bases-loaded triple in the seventh. The Indians collected 10 hits in their last two at-bats.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3) threw a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win. Yankees left-hander Matt Thornton (0-3) was charged with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and was saddled with the loss.

The Indians were shut out through the first six innings by right-hander David Phelps, extending their streak of scoreless innings to 15.

With Cleveland trailing 3-0, left fielder Chris Dickerson singled off Phelps to start the seventh inning. Perez singled to left. Thornton relieved Phelps, and second baseman Jason Kipnis greeted him with an infield single that loaded the bases with no outs.

Cabrera, who came into the game hitting .179 with runners in scoring position and .167 with the bases loaded, tripled into the right field corner, scoring all three runners to tie the game.

A sacrifice fly by center fielder Michael Brantley scored Cabrera to give the Indians a 4-3 lead.

In the eighth inning, Dickerson doubled off right-hander Jim Miller, and Perez followed with a home run over the left field wall. The hit was originally ruled a double, but following an umpires’ review, it was changed to a home run.

“I didn’t know if it was out or not, but I knew I hit it well,” said Perez, who hit the home run with a borrowed bat.

“I broke all my bats. I didn’t have any left, and Cabrera gave me one of his. It’s a lighter one that I normally use, but the ball went out. I‘m going to ask him for some more.”

Kipnis continued the inning with a single and a stolen base, and he scored on a single by Brantley to make it 7-3.

First baseman Carlos Santana then homered into the seats in right field, his 14th, and Cleveland had a 9-3 lead.

The Indians erupted for 15 hits, three of them by Dickerson, who was acquired Monday in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates to replace injured outfielder Michael Bourn. In four games, Dickerson is hitting .467 (7-for-15).

“I’ve been in this position before, so I know it’s important to relax and not try to do too much,” he said.

The Yankees broke a scoreless tie with a two-run fourth inning off left-hander T.J. House.

With one out, catcher Francisco Cervelli reached on an infield single. Right fielder Zelous Wheeler then belted a 2-2 pitch from House over the left-field wall for his second home run, giving the Yankees the lead.

New York extended its advantage in the fifth inning when Cervelli got hit by a pitch, went to second on a single by Wheeler and scored on a single by third baseman Yangervis Solarte.

Five Cleveland relievers followed House to the mound and the bullpen combined to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball.

“Our ‘pen kept the score where it was, so when we got some hits, they were meaningful,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

It was a dismal finish to the series for the Yankees, who got even worse news earlier in the day when it was revealed that right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, the staff ace, has a partially torn ligament in his elbow that potentially could lead to Tommy John surgery.

“We’ve lost 80 percent of (the rotation to injuries), but it is what it is,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “There’s really not a whole lot that you can go back and redo. You’ve just got to go out and find a way.”

NOTES: Before Derek Jeter’s last scheduled game at Progressive Field, Indians president Mark Shapiro, manager Terry Francona and players Jason Giambi and Nick Swisher presented the Yankees shortstop with a portrait of Jeter done in Legos and a Les Paul-Gibson pinstriped electric guitar bearing Jeter’s uniform No. 2. ... Yankees OF Carlos Beltran was placed on the seven-day concussion list after getting hit in the face by a baseball during batting practice Wednesday. The Yankees recalled 3B Yangervis Solarte from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Indians RHP Corey Kluber finished fourth in the fan voting for the final spot on the American League All-Star team, which was won by Chicago White Sox LHP Chris Sale.