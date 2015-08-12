Indians’ Brantley drives in winner in 16th vs. Yankees

CLEVELAND -- After 16 innings and over five hours of baseball, only one team is going to feel good. On this night it was the Cleveland Indians.

“It was a long night and a lot of things happened, but it was fun to be a part of it,” said Indians manager Terry Francona, after left fielder Michael Brantley’s RBI single in the bottom of the 16th inning gave Cleveland a 5-4 victory over the slumping New York Yankees Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

Cleveland has won three in a row while the Yankees are losers of four straight, and have scored a total of just five runs in those four games.

“We’re going through a tough stretch right now, but we’ll get it turned around,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

With one out in the bottom of the 16th, second baseman Jose Ramirez singled off right-hander Branden Pinder (0-2). Shortstop Francisco Lindor singled, moving Ramirez to second. Left fielder Brantley lined a 1-0 pitch past first baseman Mark Teixeira and into right field for a single, scoring Ramirez with the game winner.

The win went to right-hander Austin Adams (2-0) who pitched a scoreless top of the 16th.

“We’ve been fighting all year to get a personality, and all of a sudden we have all these new guys who played with enthusiasm all night,” said Francona.

The game was tied at 2 after nine innings. After the Yankees took a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning, the Indians rallied to tie it in the bottom half of the inning.

Lindor led off the bottom of the 10th with an infield single off left-hander Andrew Miller. Brantley’s double into the left field corner put runners at second and third with nobody out.

Designated hitter Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly to center scored Lindor to make it 4-3, and catcher Yan Gomes blooped a single into right field, scoring Brantley with the tying run.

It’s Miller’s first blown save of the season. He had been 24-for-24 in save opportunities coming into the game.

“It stinks,” said Miller. “I put us in a terrible situation. I had a chance to close out the game and I didn’t do it. I feel bad that I let us down, with the game won. I screwed up.”

Girardi said he was confident when he brought Miller into the game.

“I feel good every time we bring Andrew in,” said Girardi. “Two of their hits were a squibber and a jam shot. I thought he threw well, he just had some bad luck.”

The Yankees took a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning, on a pinch hit two-out, two-run single by Chase Headley.

The bottom of the lineup had to do most of the heavy lifting for the Yankees, because the top five hitters in the lineup did nothing. Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, left fielder Brett Gardner, designated hitter Alex Rodriguez, Teixeira and McCann were a combined 1-for-28.

“We need to get those guys going,” said Girardi.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco dominated the Yankees through the first five innings, retiring 15 of the 16 batters he faced. With the Indians leading 2-0, the Yankees got a run back in the sixth inning when second baseman Stephen Drew, leading off the inning, ripped a 3-2 pitch from Carrasco into the seats in right field for his 14th home run, cutting the Cleveland lead to 2-1.

New York tied it in the eighth inning when right fielder Carlos Beltran led off the inning by hitting a line drive over the right field wall for his 10th home run, which tied the game at 2.

Cleveland scored single runs in each of the first two innings against Luis Severino, but the right-hander settled down after that and held Cleveland scoreless over the next four innings. Severino pitched six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, with two strikeouts and one walk.

Carrasco was removed from the game after the eighth inning. He allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. In Carrasco’s last three starts, he is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .085 (7-for-82), with 22 strikeouts and two walks.

“The key has been my mechanics have been very good in those three games,” said Carrasco.

NOTES: Prior to the game the Indians placed OF Ryan Raburn on the bereavement list and recalled INF Zach Walters from Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with right shoulder inflammation, began to hit in the cage and take groundballs at second base. Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis could be activated sometime next week, when the Indians are in Boston for a three-game series starting Aug. 17. ... Yankees RHP Michael Pineda, who has been on the DL since July 30 with a strained forearm, threw for the first time since going on the DL. He will throw a bullpen session on Thursday.