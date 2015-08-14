Yankees top Indians to avoid sweep in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- The New York Yankees are scoring runs again, and not a day too soon. On the eve of a big three-game series in Toronto, the Yankees avoided getting swept in Cleveland by beating the Indians 8-6 Thursday night at Progressive Field.

Catcher Brian McCann and second baseman Stephen Drew homered as the Yankees snapped their five-game losing streak.

The eight runs were two more than the Yankees scored during their five-game losing streak. McCann’s three-run homer in the first inning and Drew’s solo homer in the second gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead in a game in which they never trailed.

“We got contributions from a lot of different guys, and had production up and down the lineup,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (12-2) pitched into the sixth inning for the win. Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (9-9) never got out of the fourth inning and took the loss, which halted the Indians’ four-game winning streak.

“To be able to score eight runs and get some guys going tonight, that was nice,” said Girardi.

Leading 6-2 after five innings, New York added an unearned run in the sixth. Drew reached first on a throwing error by third baseman Giovanny Urshela, went to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by left fielder Brett Gardner, giving the Yankees a 7-2 lead.

Cleveland knocked Eovaldi out of the game in the sixth, which began with back-to-back doubles by catcher Yan Gomes and center fielder Abraham Almonte. The double by Almonte scored Gomes, and Almonte later scored on a single by right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall, cutting the New York lead to 7-4.

The Indians shaved another run off the lead in the seventh when they loaded the bases with two outs. A wild pitch by right-hander Dellin Betances allowed a run to score to make it 7-5.

An RBI single by Gardner in the top of the eighth extended the Yankees’ lead to 8-5, and the New York bullpen took it from there.

Yankees left-hander Andrew Miller pitched the ninth, and despite giving up an RBI single to Gomes, picked up his 25th save.

Eovaldi, who hasn’t lost since June 16, wasn’t great, but he was good enough to get the win. In 5 1/3 innings he gave up four runs on seven hits, with four strikeouts and three walks.

“My timing was a little off and I wasn’t locating my fastball very well,” he said.

The Yankees, who only scored one run in their last 15 innings coming into the game, scored three times in the top of the first against Bauer. Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury led off the game with a single and Gardner followed with a walk.

Bauer retired the next two batters, but McCann, whose home run Wednesday accounted for the only run in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss, launched a towering shot that sailed into the right field seats for a three-run homer. It was McCann’s 20th homer of the year.

“McCann’s home run, it seemed like it gave us more runs than we had in a week,” said Girardi. “That changed the mood.”

Indians manager Terry Francona said the home run was the result of poor location on the pitch by Bauer.

“He was trying to go up and in but he left it down, and in (McCann‘s) hot spot, and he crushed it,” said Francona.

The Yankees used the long ball again to add to their lead in the second. Drew hit a 1-1 pitch from Bauer over the wall in right field for his 15th homer of the season, giving the Yankees a 4-0 lead.

It’s the 22nd home run allowed by Bauer this year.

“When he doesn’t execute his pitch, he’s leaving it in the wrong place,” Francona said.

Cleveland got two runs back in the third against Eovaldi. A sacrifice fly by left fielder Michael Brantley and an RBI single by designated hitter Carlos Santana cut the New York lead to 4-2.

“It’s the first time this year I didn’t have my splitter working. So I had to battle and work out of some jams,” Eovaldi said.

The Yankees countered with two runs in the fourth, on RBI doubles by Drew and Gardner, giving New York a 6-2 lead.

Bauer was removed from the game after Gardner’s double. In 3 1/3 innings, Bauer gave up six runs and seven hits with one strikeout and two walks.

NOTES: Four-year-old Adriana Aviles and twin sister Maiya, daughters of Indians INF Mike Aviles, threw out the ceremonial first pitches before the game. Adriana Aviles was diagnosed with leukemia in May. ... The Yankees called up 1B Greg Bird from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and he made his major league debut on Thursday night. To make room on the roster for Bird, the Yankees optioned RHP Nick Goody to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, one day after he was recalled. ... The Yankees transferred RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL.