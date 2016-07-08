Gregorius, bullpen help Yankees edge Indians

CLEVELAND -- The end of the game can come fast for opposing teams when the New York Yankees unleash the back of their bullpen.

"You always try to give our 'pen the lead," said Yankees pitcher Ivan Nova, "because with them you know it's almost a sure win."

That's exactly how it worked Thursday night.

Didi Gregorius homered and New York's bullpen dominated the late innings as the Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians 5-4 at Progressive Field.

Nova (6-5) pitched into the sixth inning to get the win. In 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four runs and five hits to go with six strikeouts and no walks.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer (7-3), who was almost untouchable through the fourth, lost control and took the loss. He lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits, with four strikeouts and two walks.

Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth to pick up his 17th save.

The Indians made it interesting in the ninth, however. Cleveland had runners at first and second with two outs when Tyler Naquin hit a ground ball to the right of first baseman Mark Teixeira, who made a diving stop. Chapman hustled over to cover first, and Teixeira's flip of the ball and Naquin arrived at the bag at the same time.

Naquin was called safe by first base umpire Tom Hallion, but Yankees manager Joe Girardi challenged the call. After a video review, the call was reversed. Naquin was out and the game was over.

"A great stop by Tex, and Aroldis is a great athlete. Not every pitcher can make that play," said Girardi, whose team is trying to scramble back into contention in the American League East.

"There needs to be a sense of urgency. The months are ticking away," Girardi said. "We can't expect to have one good month and be in the playoffs."

With the score tied at 2 in the sixth, New York erupted for three runs and knocked Bauer out of the game. The Yankees were 1-for-13 against Bauer through 4 1/3 innings and 7-for-10 after that.

"It looked like he threw too many fastballs that caught too much of the plate. It came in a hurry," said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Bauer was mystified by the sudden turn of events.

"That's the best combination of stuff and command that I've had in a long time," he said.

Bauer retired the first batter in the sixth, but Starlin Castro singled and went to second on a single by Gregorius. Chase Headley followed with a third consecutive single, to right field. Castro appeared to score on the play, beating the throw home from right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall, although he was originally ruled out.

The Yankees challenged the call, and it was overturned, giving them a 3-2 lead. A sacrifice fly by Rob Refsnyder and RBI single by Jacoby Ellsbury made it 5-2.

The Indians responded with a two-run sixth, knocking Nova out of the game. Carlos Santana led off with a double and went to third on Jason Kipnis' two-bagger. Santana scored on a groundout by Francisco Lindor, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Dellin Betances relieved Nova and forced Mike Napoli to ground out to third. But Kipnis scored on the play, making it a one-run game.

That was as close as Cleveland got as Betances, Andrew Miller and Chapman combined to pitch 3 2/3 one-hit, scoreless innings, retiring 11 of the 14 men they faced.

"You know going in they are some of the best in the league," Francona said of New York's bupplen. "Those two guys at the end are special."

Solo home runs by Naquin and Kipnis gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

"I was trying to go inside with both pitches, but they both came back over the middle of the plate," Nova said.

After retiring 13 of the first 15 batters he faced, Bauer gave up a home run to Gregorius and an RBI single to Ellsbury that tied the game at 2 in the fifth.

NOTES: Indians RHP Corey Kluber has been named to the American League All-Star team, replacing Toronto RHP Marco Estrada, who has been placed on the disabled list. The Indians will have three players on the AL team: Kluber, RHP Danny Salazar and SS Francisco Lindor. ... Indians RHP Zach McAllister has been placed on the disabled list with right hip discomfort, and RHP Mike Clevinger has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. RHPs Austin Adams and Joe Colon have been recalled from Columbus. ... Yankees SS Didi Gregorius leads all major league left-handed hitters with a .365 batting average vs. left-handed pitchers. ... Yankees OF Carlos Beltran, RHP Dellin Betances and LHP Andrew Miller also were selected to the AL All-Star team. The Yankees have had at least three All-Stars in 22 of the last 23 years. They had two in 2013.