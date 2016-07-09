Kipnis homers twice in Indians rout of Yankees

CLEVELAND -- There are good starts and then there are the kind of starts the Cleveland Indians had Friday night: three home runs in their first six batters.

"I wish we could do that all the time. That's a nice way to play," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

The Indians hit five home runs overall, two by Jason Kipnis, and Corey Kluber pitched eight strong innings in a 10-2 rout of the New York Yankees at Progressive Field.

In addition to the two homers by Kipnis, Cleveland also got home runs from Carlos Santana, Lonnie Chisenhall and Mike Napoli, the five home runs being a season high for the streaking AL Central leaders.

Since June 17 the Indians are 17-4, including a team-record 14-game winning streak that helped them separate from the rest of the division.

Kluber (9-8), who was making his last start prior to his first trip to the All-Star game, gave up one run on five hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

"He did exactly what he's supposed to do, pound the zone with really good stuff," Francona said.

Kluber didn't allow a run until Brian McCann homered leading off the seventh inning. In the first six innings Kluber held New York scoreless without a runner reaching third base.

"He's really good with that cutter/curve combination. They gave him a big lead and he knew what to do with it." Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

"It gives you a lot of low stress innings when the guys put 10 on the board like that," Kluber said.

Rookie Chad Green (1-2) started for New York, his third major league start, and allowed seven runs and five hits, four of them home runs, in 4 1/3 innings.

"He didn't have control of his cutter, got into some bad counts and left some balls up," Girardi said. "By no means is he a finished product. He's young, and he's going to get better."

Cleveland led 4-0 after the first inning as Santana and Kipnis hit back-to-back to home runs before an out was recorded. Chisenhall added a two-run shot in the first and Kluber took it from there.

"When you get four in the first inning, that's a nice cushion, and they just kept pouring it on," Kluber said.

Leading 8-0 after five, the Indians added a couple of late runs to pad their lead, on an RBI groundout by Yan Gomes in the sixth and Kipnis' 14th home run of the season in the seventh off Anthony Swarzak.

New York s other run was a RBI double by McCann in the ninth off Joe Colon, making his major league debut.

Santana, leading off the bottom of the first, belted a 3-1 pitch into the seats in right field for his 20th home run.

"Twenty home runs from your leadoff hitter at the break. Not many teams can say they have that," said Kipnis, who followed Santana's homer with a drive over the center-field wall for his 13th home run.

Francisco Lindor drew a walk and Green seemed to settle down when he struck out Napoli and retired Jose Ramirez on a fly out.

But Chisenhall hit a towering fly ball to right field that carried into the seats for his sixth home run, and the Indians had a 4-0 lead.

Green retired the side in order in the second inning, but the Indians extended their lead in the third. With one out Lindor walked, and Napoli walloped a 3-2 pitch into the last row of the bleachers above the left-field wall, a drive estimated at 462 feet.

"I don't know how you hit a ball that far," Francona said.

"We haven't seen one go up there even in BP," Kipnis said.

It was Napoli's 18th home run, and it gave Cleveland a 6-0 lead. Napoli leads the Indians with 60 RBIs.

Richard Bleier relieved Green and Cleveland added two more runs on in the fifth on an RBI double by Lindor and RBI single by Napoli.

NOTES: Indians OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday, but that won't happen. Brantley has taken batting practice the last few days but still has to go out on a minor league rehab assignment, which hasn't been scheduled yet. ... Indians INF Michael Martinez has been traded to Boston for cash. Martinez was designated for assignment on July 2. ... Yankees RHP Dellin Betances, LHP Andrew Miller and LHP Aroldis Chapman have combined for a 2.18 ERA with 177 strikeouts and 19 walks in 103 innings. ... Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury hit in the No. 2 spot in the order for the first time this season on Friday. Ellsbury had batted in the leadoff spot in the previous 70 games he started.