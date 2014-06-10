Preview: Yankees at Mariners

Robinson Cano welcomes his former team to his new home when he and the Seattle Mariners host the New York Yankees for a three-game series beginning Tuesday. The Mariners got the best of the Yankees earlier this season, taking three games in New York as Cano went 3-for-12 with one extra-base hit. Cano is seeing the ball well of late, hitting .357 during a seven-game hitting streak, while the Mariners have won three straight and eight of their last nine contests.

The Yankees had the finale of their series at Kansas City rained out Monday, spoiling a scheduled matchup of former Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles teammates Masahiro Tanaka and Hisashi Iwakuma. New York bumped its rotation back a day and will start Vidal Nuno in Tuesday’s opener, moving Tanaka’s turn to Wednesday. Regardless of who is on the mound, the Yankees need to get the bats going - they’ve averaged only 2.5 runs while losing seven of their last 10 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Vidal Nuno (1-2, 5.33 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (4-2, 2.66)

Nuno is winless in his last five starts, but he has pitched well on the road, going 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in five games (three starts). The 26-year-old lasted only 4 2/3 innings last time out against Oakland, allowing two runs and six hits in a no-decision. Nuno never has faced the Mariners.

Iwakuma lost consecutive starts to end May, but he bounced back in a big way his last time out, throwing seven scoreless frames at Atlanta. He also matched a season high with seven strikeouts and has not allowed any runs in three of his seven starts this season. The 33-year-old is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three outings against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury is hitting .385 during his 13-game hitting streak.

2. Seattle’s bullpen has allowed only one earned run in 25 2/3 innings dating to May 30.

3. New York has scored four or fewer runs in 10 straight games for the first time since May 28-June 7, 2005.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Yankees 3