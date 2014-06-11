Preview: Yankees at Mariners

Masahiro Tanaka vies for his 10th victory of the season as the New York Yankees attempt to clinch a series victory against the host Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The Japanese star has won three straight decisions and trails only Toronto’s Mark Buehrle (10-2) for the American League lead in victories. While Tanaka has been proving his worth this season, Jacoby Ellsbury is also paying dividends as he ripped the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning in New York’s 3-2 triumph over Seattle on Tuesday.

Ellsbury is batting .375 with 21 hits, nine RBIs and seven runs scored during his 14-game hitting streak. Not to be outdone is former Yankee Robinson Cano, who had a double and a single in the series opener to increase his hitting streak to eight games. Cano is 5-for-16 in four games versus New York this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (9-1, 2.02 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chris Young (5-3, 3.42)

Tanaka continues to produce for a rotation that’s been in flux with injuries to CC Sabathia, Ivan Nova and Michael Pineda. The 25-year-old allowed one solo homer over six innings in a 2-1 victory over Oakland on Thursday. Tanaka has gone at least six innings in each of his 12 starts while failing to yield more than three earned runs in any game.

Young allowed three runs in five innings and matched a season high by issuing five waks in a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday. The 36-year-old owns a stellar 6-0 mark with a 2.84 ERA in nine career starts at Safeco Field. Young improved to 2-0 in his career versus the Yankees after permitting two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings in a 6-3 win on April 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York veteran RF Carlos Beltran had two hits Tuesday after going 1-for-14 since returning from the disabled list.

2. Seattle, which has won eight of its last 10 games overall, has defeated New York three out of four times this season.

3. Yankees SS Derek Jeter has hit safely in four of his last five games, but is just 1-for-10 versus Young.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Mariners 1