Preview: Yankees at Mariners

Seattle left-hander Roenis Elias mesmerized New York hitters six weeks ago and attempts to post another strong outing when the Mariners host the Yankees on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series. The rookie hurler struck out a season-best 10 while holding New York to two runs over seven innings in the May 1 victory. The Yankees claimed the first two games of this series, including a 4-2 victory Wednesday when Masahiro Tanaka went the distance.

New York center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury is 3-for-8 in the series and has extended his hitting streak to 15 games. Seattle avoided the shutout Wednesday when former Yankees star Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer – his first blast in a home game all season and just his third overall. New York first baseman Mark Teixeira hit a three-run shot to support Tanaka and the homer was the 17th of his career at Safeco Field, tying the mark for opposing players set by Rafael Palmeiro.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Chase Whitley (1-0, 2.42 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (5-4, 3.64)

Whitley earned his first major-league victory last Friday when he limited Kansas City to two runs and five hits over seven innings. He has allowed just seven runs in his five big-league starts, walking three batters in 26 innings. Whitley is pitching on the road for the fifth time in six starts since being recalled.

Elias has won back-to-back outings and continues to show he’s a bona fide frontline starter. He tossed a three-hit shutout to defeat Detroit on June 1 and went 7 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay last Saturday, giving up four runs and five hits. Elias is 1-2 at home despite a 3.47 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in six starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York SS Derek Jeter had two hits and two stolen bases Wednesday to join Craig Biggio and Rickey Henderson as the only players with 3,000 hits, 250 homers and 350 steals.

2. Seattle placed 1B Justin Smoak (quadriceps) on the disabled list; Logan Morrison (hamstring) was recalled to replace him and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first major-league game since April 14.

3. Yankees OF Ichiro Suzuki is 1-for-8 in the series against his former club after going 2-for-13 at Safeco Field in 2013.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Yankees 3