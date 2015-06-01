Preview: Yankees at Mariners

There was a time when it looked as if Felix Hernandez and Michael Pineda would form the backbone of the Seattle Mariners’ rotation for years to come. The former teammates square off for the first time Monday, when Pineda leads the New York Yankees into Seattle for the opener of a three-game series.

Both pitchers were All-Stars for Seattle in 2011 before Pineda was traded to New York and missed two seasons in a row due to injury, making Monday his first appearance against his old mates. While the big Dominican finally has turned the corner to become the Yankees’ best starter this year, Hernandez remains dominant for the Mariners, as he is coming off his 11th career shutout - a four-hitter at Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The aces will be trying to help their clubs turn things around after both dropped three of four over the weekend. New York was blanked 3-0 in Oakland on Sunday, while Seattle was outhit 18-5 in a 12-inning, 6-3 loss to Cleveland.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (6-2, 3.36 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (8-1, 1.91)

Pineda bounced back from a pair of lackluster outings with 6 2/3 solid innings to defeat Kansas City on Wednesday. He allowed one run and fanned eight against one walk, giving him a remarkable 67 strikeouts and five free passes on the year. The 26-year-old posted a 2.92 ERA in 12 starts at Safeco Field in his one season with the Mariners.

Seattle is 9-1 in games started by Hernandez, who leads the majors in victories and tops the American League in WHIP (0.892) and shutouts (two). He has looked a bit more human in his last two home starts, serving up a pair of home runs in each outing and walking a season-high four in his most recent Safeco Field appearance on May 16 against Boston. The 29-year-old is 9-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 16 career starts against the Yankees but has a 2.11 mark in his last 13 encounters to go along with four complete games - his most against any opponent other than the Los Angeles Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira is a career .297 hitter with five home runs and four doubles against Hernandez.

2. Mariners RF Seth Smith is riding an eight-game hitting streak, but just one of those contests featured a multi-hit performance.

3. The Yankees are 9-0-3 in the last 12 season series.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Yankees 1