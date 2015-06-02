Preview: Yankees at Mariners

The New York Yankees are in sole possession of first place in the American League East and look to add to their lead when they visit the Seattle Mariners in Tuesday’s second contest of the three-game set. Mark Teixeira fueled the series-opening 7-2 victory with his ninth career grand slam as New York defeated Seattle ace Felix Hernandez.

Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez went 1-for-3 in the opener to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano was hitless in four at-bats to see his average drop to .246 and he also received the full-court press from the visiting New York media. “I would never regret my decision,” Cano told the reporters about leaving the Yankees as a free agent after the 2013 season. “I‘m happy here. The way they’ve treated me is amazing. Not only the team but the fans and city.” Seattle has lost three consecutive games and will send out left-hander Mike Montgomery to make his major-league debut.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (2-7, 5.67 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (NR)

Sabathia has struggled most of the season and that has continued with his last two starts — losses to Texas and Oakland in which he allowed 11 runs and 15 hits in 8 1/3 innings. He has always fared well against Seattle and is 12-5 with a 2.63 ERA in 22 career starts. Sabathia has allowed 10 homers this season with opposing batters posting a collective .307 average.

Montgomery is being plugged into the rotation spot of left-hander James Paxton, who injured his left middle finger during his last start and was placed on the disabled list. He was acquired near the end of spring training from Kansas City for pitcher Erasmo Ramirez and was 4-3 with a 3.74 ERA in nine starts at Triple-A Tacoma. “He’s done well down there,” manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters. “His stuff plays at this level. It’s just a matter of whether he can execute.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Nelson Cruz struck out three times in the opener and has fanned at least once in each of the last 10 games.

2. New York CF Brett Gardner is 2-for-16 with six strikeouts over the past four games.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager hasn’t drive in a run in six games since having a career-best six RBIs against Tampa Bay on May 26.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Yankees 3