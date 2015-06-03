Preview: Yankees at Mariners

Masahiro Tanaka returns to the mound for the first time since late April as the New York Yankees close a three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners. Tanaka has been sidelined with forearm and wrist injuries and is expected to be limited to approximately 80 pitches against the Mariners.

Tanaka, who last pitched in the majors April 23, recently completed a rehab stint and will be observed closely by New York manager Joe Girardi. “You do have to handle him somewhat careful because he’s coming back from an injury and you have to build him up a little bit,” Girardi told reporters. “You do have to watch him.” The Yankees have won the first two games of the series — Garrett Jones’ three-run homer in the 11th inning was the decisive blast in Tuesday’s 5-3 victory — and remain one game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. Seattle has lost four consecutive games and was one strike away from winning Tuesday before struggling closer Fernando Rodney allowed a tying double to Stephen Drew in the top of the ninth.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (2-1, 3.22 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (2-5, 6.18)

Tanaka excelled in his one start against Seattle last season by striking out 11 and allowing two runs and six hits in a complete-game effort. He put together two consecutive strong outings prior to his injury woes, blanking Tampa Bay on two hits over seven innings in a victory and limiting Detroit to one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision. Tanaka limited opposing batters to a .175 average in his four outings this season.

Walker temporarily set aside his issues by dominating Cleveland with eight shutout innings Friday. He matched his season best with eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits to halt a five-start winless stretch. Walker, who has never faced the Yankees, has fared well at home with a 1-1 mark, 2.22 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings over four home starts.

1. Rodney has allowed 11 earned runs over his last 12 innings and he has three blown saves, equaling his total from all of last season.

2. New York CF Brett Gardner is 3-for-9 with two walks and four runs scored in the series.

3. Seattle CF Austin Jackson reached base six times on four hits, a walk and a hit by pitch Tuesday and is 6-for-8 with three doubles in the series.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Yankees 3