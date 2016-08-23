Preview: Yankees at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are nipping on the heels of Baltimore for the American League's second wild card. Seattle can move into a tie for the hotly contested spot on Tuesday if it can defeat the visiting New York Yankees for the second straight night and the Orioles lose to Washington.

The teams combined for seven homers in Monday's contest - four by the Yankees - to account for all the runs in Seattle's 7-5 victory. Kyle Seager and Mike Zunino each launched three-run blasts while Nelson Cruz hit a solo shot as the Mariners won for the 13th time in 17 games. New York rookie Gary Sanchez belted two homers on Monday after being named AL Player of the Week earlier in the day for batting .524 with four shots last week. Sanchez has gone deep eight times in 65 at-bats and is batting .385 with an .831 slugging percentage.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (7-10, 4.49 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (4-7, 4.10)

Sabathia has enjoyed success against Seattle, going 12-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 25 career starts despite losing on April 16 after giving up three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He has shut down Seager (2-for-16) and former teammate Robinson Cano (3-for-14) but has struggled with Adam Lind (7-for-15). Sabathia recorded a season-best 12 strikeouts in six frames versus Toronto in his last start but was reached for seven runs and nine hits in the 7-4 loss.

Walker is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to make the start. His last two big-league outings were horrendous as he gave up 11 runs and 12 hits - four homers - over eight innings. Walker in his lone career start against New York on June 3, 2015, when he allowed three runs and five hits - two homers - in eight frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 2B Starlin Castro also hit two homers in the opener and has recorded two hits in four of his last five games.

2. Seattle placed RHP Drew Storen (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled OF Guillermo Heredia from Triple-A Tacoma.

3. New York 1B Mark Teixeira is 1-for-12 over his last four appearances after flying out as a pinch-hitter on Monday with the tying run on base.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Yankees 3