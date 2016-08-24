Preview: Yankees at Mariners

Former Japanese teammates Masahiro Tanaka and Hisashi Iwakuma square off for the second time as major leaguers when the New York Yankees complete a three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners with the rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. Tanaka got the better of his mentor on April 17, when New York posted a 4-3 victory over the Mariners at Yankee Stadium.

The two were teammates with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles for five seasons, and Iwakuma will be looking to even the ledger as Seattle seeks its 14th win in 19 games. The 35-year-old Iwakuma allowed four runs and eight hits in seven innings while taking the loss in April, while the 27-year-old Tanaka gave up three runs - two earned - and six hits over seven frames to improve to 4-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 0.77 WHIP in four career starts against Seattle. The Mariners sit two games behind Boston for the American League's second wild card while the Yankees remain in the hunt at five games back. New York's Jacoby Ellsbury is just 3-for-21 against Seattle this season, with one of the hits being a two-run homer in Tuesday's 5-1 victory.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (10-4, 3.24 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (14-8, 3.78)

Tanaka has won three consecutive starts and was superb against the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn. He struck out nine and gave up five hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings versus the Angels to mark the fifth time in nine starts he has allowed fewer than two runs. Tanaka has fanned 29 without issuing a walk in 27 innings over his last four outings.

Iwakuma allowed three runs - two earned - and six hits in seven innings while losing to the Angels in his last turn. He had won three straight starts and 13 of his last 17 prior to the setback. Iwakuma is 2-3 with a 3.65 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees and has struggled to retire Brett Gardner (6-for-14).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is 5-for-8 in the series and 9-for-20 in five games against his former team this season.

2. New York 3B Ronald Torreyes recorded three hits on Tuesday and is 8-for-12 with a homer and four RBIs over his last four contests.

3. Seattle 1B Adam Lind is just 4-for-25 over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Yankees 2