Preview: Yankees at Mariners

The New York Yankees evened the ledger on their 11-game road trip and look again to protect their lead for the second wild card in the American League when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. New York notched a 4-1 victory in the opener to improve to 4-4 on its trek, as well as maintain its one-game lead over Minnesota for the wild-card spot.

Brett Gardner belted a solo homer and the Yankees pushed across three unearned runs on Thursday as the club moved within 3 1/2 games of first-place Boston in the AL East. Aaron Judge - who leads the majors with 30 homers - recorded an RBI single in the opener but is just 4-for-29 since the All-Star break. Thursday's defeat was only the second in the last eight contests for Seattle, which dropped 2 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the second wild card. Former Yankee Robinson Cano went 3-for-5 to emerge from a 1-for-18 funk but made a costly throwing error in the ninth inning that gave New York two unearned runs.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (8-3, 3.54 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Andrew Moore (1-1, 5.25)

Sabathia, who turns 37 years old on Friday, has won six of his last seven decisions as he closes in on his first double-digit victory season since 2013. The veteran blanked Boston on two hits over six innings on Sunday in his second start since returning from a hamstring injury. Sabathia is 13-6 with a 2.64 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 26 career starts against the Mariners and has shut down Kyle Seager (2-for-19, eight strikeouts).

Moore is looking to rebound after experiencing the worst of his four big-league starts on Sunday. The 23-year-old was fortunate to receive a no-decision as he served up three homers while giving up five runs and six hits in three innings against the Chicago White Sox. Moore has walked just two batters in 24 innings but has allowed eight homers in that span.

Walk-Offs

1. The Mariners acquired RHP David Phelps from Miami for OF Brayan Hernandez and RHPs Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi.

2. New York's Chase Headley stated at 1B on Thursday, going 2-for-4, with the newly acquired Todd Frazier slated to see most of the action at 3B.

3. Seattle C Mike Zunino is batting .195 with two homers and five RBIs this month after hitting .304 with 10 blasts and 31 RBIs in June.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Mariners 4