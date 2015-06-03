Yankees 3, Mariners 1

SEATTLE -- The New York Yankees wanted to give Masahiro Tanaka an easy outing in his first game back from the disabled list and the Seattle Mariners obliged.

Tanaka, working his way back from right wrist tendinitis and a strained forearm, threw 78 pitches in seven innings, struck out nine batters and allowed just one run and three hits in the Yankees’ 3-1 victory on Wednesday before a crowd of 32,701.

Tanaka (3-1) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 29. After two rehab starts and six days of rest, he appeared in fine health, picking up the win and limiting the Mariners to one serious scoring opportunity. He retired the first six batters he faced and the final 13.

Seattle’s only run came in the third inning.

Mariners shortstop Brad Miller legged out a triple and left fielder Dustin Ackley produced a run-scoring, opposite-field double that bounced off the wall. Ackley was sent home on first baseman Logan Morrison’s single, but a near-perfect throw from left fielder Ramon Flores beat him to the plate.

Meanwhile, Seattle starter Taijuan Walker turned in his second consecutive solid outing after struggling through the first two months of the season but picked up the loss.

Yankees hitters were rarely able to connect against Walker (2-6), but when they sluggers made contact, they made it count with two home runs that helped New York complete a three-game series sweep.

Walker held the Yankees to five hits in eight innings while striking out seven. He breezed through the first inning, striking out the first two batters he faced and getting designated hitter Alex Rodriguez on a short grounder back to the mound.

Yankees first baseman Mark Texeira homered to lead off the second, his second of the series and 15th of the season. Rodriguez led off the fourth with a walk and came home on a homer by right fielder Garrett Jones, who went yard for the second time in just over half a day.

Jones hit both the series-winning and series-sweeping home runs against the Mariners, blasting a three-run, go-ahead shot in the 11th inning of Tuesday’s win.

The only time the Yankees appeared in danger was when they took Tanaka out of the game and relievers Chris Capuano and Andrew Miller combined to load the bases with one out in the eighth. But Miller struck out Morrison and induced an easy grounder from center fielder Austin Jackson to retire two of Seattle’s hottest hitters.

Miller, New York’s closer, picked up his 17th save of the season, striking out second-baseman Robinson Cano and MLB home-run leader Nelson Cruz in the ninth.

NOTES: Yankees reliever David Carpenter was designated for assignment to make room for starting RHP Masahiro Tanaka. The 29-year-old Carpenter has been a disappointment for New York, posting a 4.82 ERA in 22 appearances. The Yankees acquired him and Chasen Shreve last offseason in a trade with the Atlanta Braves for former top prospect Manny Banuelos. ... New York’s decision to designate Carpenter for assignment leaves the bullpen short on righties. Although RHP Dellin Betances leads all major league relievers in strikeouts, he and Esmil Rogers are the only right-handed Yankees relievers. ... Despite Seattle RHP Fernando Rodney’s ballooning ERA (6.85) and Tuesday’s blown save against the Yankees, Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon is in no hurry to find a new closer. McClendon told reporters before Wednesday’s game, “I don’t give a damn about (Rodney‘s) ERA,” adding that he believes popular RHP Carson Smith isn’t ready to regularly handle the high-leverage ninth inning. .. Yankees catcher Brian McCann left Wednesday’s game in the second inning with soreness in his right foot and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday in New York. He was replaced in the lineup by backup catcher Jon Ryan Murphy, who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. McCann hit .250 with eight home runs coming into Wednesday’s game. He grounded out to second base in his only at-bat against Mariners starter Taijuan Walker.