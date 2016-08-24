Sabathia leads Yanks over M's

SEATTLE -- CC Sabathia continued his mastery at Safeco Field, pitching seven strong innings to improve to 9-1 there as the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Sabathia (8-10) allowed one run on three hits, with seven strikeouts, and now has a career ERA of 2.09 in 13 starts at Seattle. He retired the last nine batters he faced and didn't give up a hit after the fourth inning.

New York center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, while rookie third baseman Ronald Torreyes had three hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Yankees (64-61).

The Mariners (67-58) fell two games behind Baltimore in the race for the second American League wild card. Seattle had just four hits in the loss.

Mariners starter Taijuan Walker, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day after a surprising demotion two weeks earlier, had some early success but ran into trouble in the fifth and sixth innings. Walker (4-8) allowed four runs, three earned, off six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Yankees added another unearned run on shortstop Didi Gregorius's RBI double in the top of the ninth, giving New York a 5-1 lead.

New York closer Dellin Betances came on and finished off the win by striking out Nelson Cruz in the ninth inning in a non-save situation.

Ellsbury's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead. Ellsbury followed a leadoff double from Torreyes with his sixth home run of the season.

New York's first run came after an error on Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager, who misplayed a chopper to the left side of the infield. That put the Yankees' Aaron Judge on with two outs, and after a walk New York took a 1-0 lead on Torreyes's RBI double in the second inning.

Seattle tied the score 1-1 in the third when shortstop Ketel Marte followed Leonys Martin's triple with an RBI single up the middle.

NOTES: Yankees RHP Anthony Swarzak (right rotator cuff inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday's game. Swarzak gave up the game-winning home run in Monday's seventh inning. New York recalled RHP Ben Heller, who was acquired from Cleveland in the Andrew Miller trade and had not appeared in a game during an earlier stint with the Yankees. ... Seattle recalled RHP Taijuan Walker to start Tuesday's game and activated RHP Tony Zych from the 60-day disabled list. To make room on the 25-man roster, the Mariners optioned RHP Cody Martin and OF/1B Stefen Romero to Triple-A Tacoma. ... Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira was in the lineup Tuesday for only second time in six games. ... The Yankees and Mariners wrap up the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Seattle opens a seven-game road trip with a Thursday game against the Chicago White Sox. The Yankees are off Thursday before playing a three-game series at Baltimore.