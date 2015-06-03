After ninth-inning rally, Yankees top Mariners in 11

SEATTLE -- Two-out hits were the norm for the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, when they got six of them, and it would have been hard to top shortstop Stephen Drew’s game-tying single in the ninth.

However, Garrett Jones provided an even bigger hit, finishing off the Yankees’ comeback with a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the 11th inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3.

“He’s had a couple of big homers for us lately,” New York manager Joe Girardi said.

The Yankees (28-25) extended the game on Drew’s two-out, RBI single in the ninth, then earned their first extra-inning win in four tries.

Jones hit his second home run of the season on a 2-0 pitch from Seattle reliever Joe Beimel with two outs and runners on the corners. Tom Wilhelmsen (1-1) took the loss, as he gave up two hits before Beimel came into the game.

Justin Wilson (2-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless 10th. Andrew Miller earned his 15th save despite giving up two hits, a walk and a run in the 11th.

Seattle (24-28) lost its fourth game in a row despite a solid major league debut from Triple-A call-up Mike Montgomery.

Montgomery, promoted from Tacoma earlier in the day to start the game, was in line for the victory -- only to watch from the dugout as closer Fernando Rodney blew a save for the third time in 17 chances this season.

Montgomery, a 25-year-old rookie who has spent seven years in the minors, allowed just one run on four hits over six innings but had to settle for a no-decision.

“The debut of our starter was tremendous,” said Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, who got thrown out of the game after a tirade that saw him scream at each of the four umpires gathered around the diamond. “He did an outstanding job. I don’t have enough adjectives to explain how good he was.”

McClendon had plenty of adjectives for the umpires during a volatile third inning. He came sprinting out of the dugout after catcher Mike Zunino got tossed for arguing a check-swing that resulted in a walk, and McClendon spent time exchanging one-on-one words with each of the four umpires before heading to the clubhouse.

The Yankees scored the first run of the game on a double by first baseman Mark Teixeira on the first pitch after the ejections, but Seattle tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from right fielder Nelson Cruz.

Seattle center fielder Austin Jackson reached base six times, going 4-for-4 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He hit a two-out double in the sixth that put the Mariners ahead 2-1.

New York starter CC Sabathia allowed nine hits but just two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Sabathia, who lost his previous two starts while giving up a combined 11 earned runs, walked two and struck out six Tuesday.

Both offenses had plenty of chances over the first eight innings, but Seattle clung to a 2-1 lead heading into the top of the ninth. Rodney issued a leadoff walk, then appeared to settle down while retiring the next two batters.

However, after a two-out single by pinch hitter Brian McCann, the Yankees had runners at the corners. Rodney served up an RBI single to Drew to tie the score 2-2.

“To be able to come up in a big situation and hit it,” Drew said, “it’s a good feeling.”

In the 11th, after another double play erased a leadoff single, Drew and center fielder Brett Gardner hit back-to-back singles to chase Wilhelmsen from the game. Beimel came in and served up the home run, which came on Jones’ second hit against a left-handed pitcher this season.

“He’s always been a tough at-bat, especially lefty on lefty, so I know I was just going up there and wanting to get a good pitch to hit, putting a good swing on something,” Jones said. “Just hit it hard to make it tough on defenders there with two outs. I got to 2-0, and he gave me a good pitch over the heart of the plate and just got the good part of the bat on it.”

Seattle got one run back when former Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano hit a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the 11th to cut New York’s lead to 5-3. Miller then struck out right fielder Nelson Cruz, the American League home run leader, to strand two runners -- the 12th and 13th left on base by the Mariners.

Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-5 to snap his 11-game hitting streak.

McClendon said afterward that he will stick with Rodney as closer, despite the right-hander’s three blown saves and 6.85 ERA.

“I’ll stay the course,” McClendon said. “I know a lot of people get up in arms about blown saves, but we’re going to stay the course. ... And in the end, I think he’ll make us all proud.”

NOTES: Seattle sent RHP Mayckol Guaipe back to Triple-A Tacoma, clearing a roster spot for LHP Mike Montgomery. The Mariners also activated LHP Tyler Olson from the disabled list before optioning him to Triple-A. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Wednesday’s game. The Yankees plan to give Tanaka his first start, not including two rehab appearances, since April 23. ... The Mariners went back to a more traditional lineup Tuesday, with CF Austin Jackson leading off, 2B Robinson Cano at No. 3, RF Nelson Cruz hitting cleanup and 3B Kyle Seager batting fifth, their usual roles.