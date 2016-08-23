Mariners rally twice to defeat Yankees

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners overcame another big night from Yankees rookie phenom Gary Sanchez, using a pair of three-run homers to beat New York 7-5 on Monday night.

Third baseman Kyle Seager and catcher Mike Zunino each hit go-ahead, three-run shots on a night when Sanchez and Yankees teammate Starlin Castro both went deep. After Zunino gave the Mariners the lead for good, 6-5 in the sixth, Seattle's Nelson Cruz added an insurance run with a solo shot in the eighth.

"Win by the home run, you die by the home run," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "That was the story tonight."

Sanchez and Yankees teammate Starlin Castro each homered twice, but it wasn't enough as New York (63-61) dropped its second game in a row to fall seven games back in the American League East. Sanchez, who was named American League player of the week earlier in the day, had hits in each of his first three at-bats. He went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to bring his batting average up to .385 in the 17 games he's played since getting recalled on Aug. 3.

Solo home runs by Sanchez and Castro over the first two innings gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead before Seager delivered his three-run shot in the fourth. Seager's 24th home run of the season -- two shy of his career high -- gave the Mariners their first lead at 3-2.

Sanchez and Castro struck again in the top of the sixth, hitting a two-run shot and a solo homer, respectively, to put the Yankees back in front 5-3.

"It's been unbelievable," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "The way he's swung the bat, the way he plays defense -- he threw another guy out (stealing) tonight. He's been extremely impressive."

The Mariners put two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, chasing New York starter Michael Pineda from the game before Zunino delivered the big blow. His three-run shot, which came off Yankees reliever Anthony Swarzak, gave Seattle a 6-5 lead.

"To get a win like this and come back from behind is huge," Zunino said.

All four New York homers came off Seattle starter Cody Martin, who allowed five runs off seven hits in his second -- and what might be his final -- start with the Mariners this season.

The Yankees' Pineda didn't fare much better, allowing five runs off eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

"He just didn't have command of his fastball tonight," Girardi said. "We were trying to get him through six tonight. ... Our bullpen has gone a pretty good job. The problem tonight is Michael wasn't able to get through six."

Seattle reliever Nick Vincent (3-3) earned the win as the Mariners avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time this month. Swarzak (1-2) took the loss.

Mariners closer Edwin Diaz, fresh after being given two days off, came on in the ninth to earn his 10th save of the season -- all of them coming since he took over the role from struggling veteran Steve Cishek in early August. Diaz walked the first batter on four pitches, gave up a one-out single and was called for a balk to put runners on second and third base but eventually worked his way out of it. Yankees pinch hitter Mark Teixeira flew out to short left field for the second out, then Brett Gardner grounded out to second to end the game.

Former Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano had three singles and scored twice for the Mariners. Cano went 3-for-4, with his only out coming on a long fly ball that New York center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury caught on the warning track in the eighth.

Seattle right fielder Shawn O'Malley, a defensive replacement to start the seventh inning, made the most impressive defensive play of the game when he dove into the right-field stands for a fly ball in foul territory and made an improbable catch. O'Malley leaped into a crowd of fans, his entire body landing in the seats as he caught the ball for a seventh-inning out.

"Just instincts," O'Malley said. "It's not like I planned it. Fortunately, no bumps and bruises, and I caught it."

NOTES: C Gary Sanchez was named the American League player of the week after hitting .524 with two doubles and four home runs last week. He became the first Yankees catcher since Thurman Munson in 1976 to receive the honor. ... The Mariners still have not named a Tuesday starter, although RHP Taijuan Walker looks like the likely choice. Walker, 23, opened the season as Seattle's No. 2 starter but struggled through foot tendinitis and eventually got sent to Triple-A Tacoma. Walker (4-7, 4.10 ERA) could be recalled before Tuesday's game. ... Seattle 2B Robinson Cano was a five-time All-Star with the Yankees before signing a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Mariners before the 2014 season. ... Yankees starter Michael Pineda, Monday's starter, began his career with the Mariners before being traded for C Jesus Montero in January 2012. ... Seattle went into Monday trailing the Baltimore Orioles by one game in the American League wild-card race. ... New York 1B Mark Teixeira, who was not in the lineup on Monday for the fourth time in five games, went into the game with 201 career home runs as a Yankee, one home run behind Bill Dickey for 16th place on the Yankees' career home run list.