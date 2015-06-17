Eight-run first inning helps Marlins crush Yankees

MIAMI -- Familiarity breeds ... base hits.

The Miami Marlins, facing former teammate Nathan Eovaldi, scored a franchise-record eight runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the New York Yankees 12-2 on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

Eovaldi (5-2), who was traded to the Yankees this past winter, took a beating, lasting two-thirds of an inning and allowing nine hits and eight runs.

“I had been looking forward to this start,” said Eovaldi. “It was very frustrating.”

It was the shortest outing in Eovaldi’s career. Batters hit .818 against him in the inning, and his ERA rose from 4.13 to 5.12.

Yankees catcher Brian McCann said it was an issue with location.

“The balls were up,” he said, “and they made us pay.”

Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton added a three-run, opposite-field homer in the fifth inning. He leads the majors with 24 homers and 62 RBIs.

Stanton, who is closing in on the Marlins’ record for first-half homers and RBIs -- 28 and 76 by Mike Lowell in 2003 -- said what the Marlins did as a team on Tuesday was a “great” accomplishment.

”I don’t think I’ve done that yet in the league -- eight in the first,“ Stanton said. ”We know what (Eovaldi) has, but I don’t think that was a factor in how it went down.

“He was just leaving stuff up, not really pounding the fastball.”

Because there is no DH in National League parks, Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, who is five hits short of 3,000, did not play.

But even if he had, it is doubtful he could have made much of a difference on a night that Marlins right-hander David Phelps (4-3), who was acquired in the Eovaldi trade, secured the win, allowing just two runs in seven innings.

“He tries to live off the edges,” Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner said of Phelps. “He made a few good pitches, and we didn’t get much going against him.”

Miami (29-37) swept the two-game series but will now face New York (34-30) in a two-game set at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Marlins went 5-1 during the homestand, allowing a combined eight runs.

Tuesday’s game drew 33,083 fans. It was just the fourth home Marlins crowd of more than 30,000 this season -- and their second in a row.

The Marlins’ big inning included a two-run single by center fielder Marcell Ozuna, an RBI singles by first baseman Justin Bour and catcher J.T. Realmuto, a two-run triple by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, an RBI single by second baseman Dee Gordon and a run-scoring double by second baseman Derek Dietrich.

Every Marlins hitter had at least one hit in the inning other than Phelps. Dietrich was the first Marlins player in three years to get two hits in one inning.

“Ozuna started it, getting that big hit,” Gordon said of the Marlins’ barrage, which included seven straight hits. “We all filtered in after that.”

Marlins manager Dan Jennings was thrilled with the offense -- the 12 runs were a season high -- but he also praised his rotation, which has produced eight straight starts of at least six innings.

And with two starting pitchers set to come off the disabled list in the next couple of weeks, the Marlins could suddenly have seven viable candidates for only five slots in the rotation.

“We felt like coming into the season we had a rotation with some depth,” Jennings said. “It’s going to make for some interesting conversations on plane rides (with Marlins executives) over the next few nights.”

NOTES: Yankees SS Didi Gregorius is batting second for the first time since August 2014. ... The Yankees had three lineup changes from Monday: RF Carlos Beltran replaced Garrett Jones, 2B Brendan Ryan replaced Stephen Drew, and LF Chris Young replaced Mason Williams. ... Beltran had missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. ... Yankees RHP Ivan Nova (elbow) will make his third -- and possibly final -- rehab start on Friday. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) started Tuesday in a Triple-A rehab outing and could be back in the rotation by Sunday. ... Marlins 1B Michael Morse (finger), who took batting practice last weekend, is set to begin a rehab assignment this week. ... Marlins RHP Tom Koehler had a 1.50 ERA in the first three innings this season and a 7.14 ERA after that entering Monday. But on Monday he held the Yankees scoreless from the fourth through the seventh.