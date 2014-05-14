Preview: Yankees at Mets

In the midst of their longest losing streak of the season, the New York Yankees turn to a pitcher who hasn’t tasted defeat in a regular-season start since August 2012. Masahiro Tanaka will take the mound Wednesday as the Yankees look to halt a four-game skid when the Subway Series shifts to Citi Field for two games against the New York Mets. Tanaka has won his first five decisions in the majors and is 33-0 in his last 41 regular-season starts dating to his time in Japan.

Tanaka will also attempt to halt the Yankees’ six-game losing streak to the Mets, who amassed 21 runs in taking the first two legs of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday and Tuesday. Curtis Granderson, who left the Yankees to sign a four-year contract with the Mets in the offseason, tormented his former teammates with a pair of homers and five RBIs in the past two games. Rafael Montero, the No. 2 pitching prospect in the Mets’ organization, will make his major-league debut.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, MY9 (Yankees), SNY (Mets)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Rafael Montero (NR) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (5-0, 2.57)

Tanaka allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings - matching his season low - in a victory at Milwaukee last time out, extending his streak of not allowing more than three runs in a start. He struck out 58 while walking only seven in 49 innings and issued one walk or less in six of his seven turns. Tanaka did keep the ball in the park against Milwaukee after surrendering five home runs in his previous three starts.

The Mets finally got tired of the inconsistency of Jenrry Mejia and demoted him to the bullpen to clear the way for the highly regarded Montero to join the rotation. The 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic went 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA at Triple-A Las Vegas and is coming off 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his last outing. Montero made 27 starts between Double-A and Triple-A in 2013 and struck out 150 in 155 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 3B Yangervis Solarte is 14-for-28 with two homers and nine RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. The Mets clubbed six homers in the two games at Yankee Stadium after hitting only 22 in the first 36 games of the season.

3. Yankees DH Carlos Beltran is sidelined with a bone spur in his right elbow while OF Ichiro Suzuki (back) is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Mets 2