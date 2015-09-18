Preview: Yankees at Mets

(Updated: UPDATES sentence 2 with Mets magic number and Yankees AL East deficit UPDATES sentence 2 with Yankees wild-card lead)

The New York Mets continue their march toward the National League East title when they host the New York Yankees in a three-game series beginning Friday. The Mets’ magic number to clinch their first division crown since 2006 sits at nine while the Yankees are a comfortable 5 1/2 games clear of a wild-card spot and 3 1/2 behind runaway leader Toronto in the American League East.

The fact that both teams appear headed to the postseason has the Big Apple excited to the core in what eventually could become the first subway World Series since 2000. “You walk around the city and you either see the pinstripes or the Mets hats, and that gets you fired up before you even get to the stadium,” Mets third baseman David Wright told reporters. “The crowd gets into it. New York gets into it. It’s good for the city.” Yoenis Cespedes, who has 17 home runs and 42 RBIs in 43 games since joining the Mets at the trade deadline, makes his Subway Series debut. Mets rookie left-hander and nearby Long Island native Steven Matz faces the Yankees for the first time and opposes Masahiro Tanaka, who has won three straight decisions.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (Yankees), WPIX (Mets)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (12-6, 3.40 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (3-0, 1.88)

Tanaka struck out seven and allowed four hits in seven innings of a 5-0 victory over Toronto on Sunday, keeping the Yankees’ faint division hopes alive as he continues to pitch with a small tear in his ulnar collateral ligament. The 26-year-old native of Japan, who makes consecutive starts on four days rest for the first time this season, is 25-11 in 42 starts. Tanaka’s only appearance in the Subway Series came last season, when he pitched a four-hitter and struck out eight in a 4-0 victory at Citi Field on May 14 for the first of his four career complete games.

Matz exited his last start after five innings because of a blister, but is cleared to pitch Friday. The 24-year-old allowed one run and six hits of a 5-1 victory in Atlanta on Saturday in his second start since returning from the disabled list (torn lat). Matz, who has recorded 22 strikeouts and allowed 17 hits in 24 innings, makes his fifth career start and second at Citi Field after defeating Cincinnati 7-2 there in his major-league debut June 28.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cespedes is 2-for-13 - two home runs - with six strikeouts in his last five games.

2. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez has 3,061 hits, 2,052 RBIs and 1,998 runs scored and needs two runs to join Hank Aaron (3,771 hits, 2,297 RBIs, 2,174 runs) as the only players in history with at least 3,000 hits, 2,000 RBIs and 2,000 runs scored.

3. The Yankees won two of three versus the Mets in April and lead the all-time series 62-44, including 4-1 in the 2000 World Series.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Yankees 2