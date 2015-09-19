Preview: Yankees at Mets

The New York Mets used the long ball and their usual dominant pitching to take the opener of an all-important Subway Series. They will attempt to claim the set and move closer to clinching the National League East when they host the New York Yankees in a Saturday matinee.

Homers from Lucas Duda, Daniel Murphy and Juan Uribe powered the Mets to a 5-1 win in Friday’s opener, evening the season series at two games apiece and cutting their magic number to clinch the division to eight. The Mets, who have won eight of the last 12 against their crosstown rivals, have clubbed 29 home runs in the last 17 games overall and are 33-11 when slugging at least a pair. They will take aim at Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda, who tied a career high when he served up three home runs in his last turn Saturday at Toronto. The wild card-leading Yankees, who are 4 1/2 out in the American League East, get their first look at Mets rookie Noah Syndergaard.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (10-8, 4.25 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (8-6, 3.20)

Pineda gave up four runs overall in 5 1/3 innings of a 9-5 loss to Toronto his last time out. It marked the fifth time in six starts - a stretch that spans a stint on the disabled list - that the 26-year-old has allowed at least four runs. Pineda improved to 3-0 after yielding a run over 7 2/3 innings against the Mets at home on April 24 and is 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA in eight career interleague starts.

After posting a 4.79 ERA in August, Syndergaard was skipped a turn before dominating Atlanta on Saturday, allowing a run and two hits in seven frames. It was the first outing since July 28 in which the former first-round pick did not allow a home run. Syndergaard has lasted at least six innings in each of his 10 starts at home and is 7-1 with 2.15 ERA at Citi Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over his last three games after going 21-for-55 (.382) with nine homers in his first 13 contests in September.

2. Yankees starters have a 0.92 ERA in their last six outings at Citi Field.

3. The Mets have scored 36 runs from the seventh inning on over the last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Yankees 2