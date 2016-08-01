Preview: Yankees at Mets

The New York Mets’ and the New York Yankees’ respective front offices have both been working hard this weekend with apparently opposite goals, though one team is having more success than the other. The Yankees will take their new-look bullpen across town for the opener of a four-game, home-and-home interleague series on Monday.

The Yankees insist they are not giving up on this season by dealing away left-handed relievers Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller, and received a prospect haul from the Cleveland Indians on Sunday in exchange for Miller that includes highly-touted prospects Clint Frazier and Justus Sheffield. "We needed to have an extreme return for us to complete and finalize," general manager Brian Cashman told reporters. "We're very excited by what we got. But this is very difficult. A lot of tough discussions internally over a player that was very difficult to move." The Mets’ recent four-game slide highlighted the need for another bat in the lineup, but the team fell out of the running for All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy of the Milwaukee Brewers and was not rumored to be among the suitors for any of the other bats on the market on Sunday evening. The Mets enter the week 2 1/2 games behind the Miami Marlins in the race for the second National League wild card.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (Yankees), SNY (Mets)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (6-8, 3.95 ERA) vs. Mets RH Logan Verrett (3-6, 4.12)

Sabathia snapped a six-start winless streak when he held the Houston Astros to two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings on Tuesday. The hefty veteran allowed at least four earned runs in each of his previous six turns but avoided big damage on Tuesday despite yielding a pair of home runs. Sabathia is 4-2 with a 3.22 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.

Verrett has not earned a win since a scoreless relief appearance against Cincinnati on April 26 but has been solid since rejoining the rotation early in July. The 26-year-old was held out of the decision in each of his last three starts despite posting a 3.44 ERA in that span, including three runs and five hits over seven innings against St. Louis on Wednesday. Verrett is making his first Subway Series appearance and is 2-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 16 games – three starts – at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees acquired RHP Tyler Clippard from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2. Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera suffered a strained left patella tendon on Sunday and the team is expected to recall SS Matt Reynolds if Cabrera is placed on the disabled list.

3. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (quad) was held out of the lineup on Sunday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Mets 4