Preview: Yankees at Mets

The New York Yankees spent the weekend and Monday selling off some of the biggest pieces on their roster in a signal they were waving the white flag on the season and planning for the future, though a few veterans did make their way back to the team. The Yankees will try to ride the remaining players to a sweep of the Flushing portion of the home-and-home Subway Series when they visit the New York Mets on Tuesday.

The Yankees traded away Aroldis Chapman, Andrew Miller and Carlos Beltran but brought back Adam Warren and Tyler Clippard in their dealings and got a combined three scoreless innings of relief from the veterans in Monday’s 6-5, 10-inning win over the Mets. The Yankees own one of the top farm systems in baseball after all of the trades and those prospects will eventually join young players like Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius, who recorded the go-ahead and tying RBIs, respectively, in Monday’s triumph. The Mets made one of the bigger deals of the deadline by bringing in Jay Bruce from the Cincinnati Reds and hope to have him available on Tuesday. "I think it will be a big impact," Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters of Bruce. "He's a tremendous run-producing guy. He's a huge bat in the middle of our lineup."

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (7-3, 3.16 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (6-5, 2.56)

Tanaka came out of the All-Star break strong with one run allowed in 12 innings over his first two starts but ran into some trouble at Houston on Wednesday. The Japan native was reached for four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks in five innings to absorb his first loss since June 11. Tanaka is making his third Subway Series start and held the Mets to a total of two runs and nine hits in 15 innings in the first two while going 1-1.

DeGrom is looking for some consistency after sandwiching a pair of dominant efforts around one terrible start in three outings since the All-Star break. The Stetson product was ripped for five runs and 10 hits at Miami on July 23 but held the Colorado Rockies scoreless over seven frames on Thursday without factoring in the decision. DeGrom is still looking for his first win over the Yankees and served up a total of seven runs and 12 hits over 12 innings in his first two chances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera (strained patella tendon) is likely to be placed on the disabled list on Tuesday.

2. Yankees RHP Dellin Betances, who inherited the closer role with Chapman and Miller gone, earned his first save of the season on Monday.

3. Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (quad) sat out on Monday while OF Justin Ruggiano (hamstring) left Monday’s game, and both are day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Yankees 3