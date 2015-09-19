Duda, Murphy lead Mets over Yankees

NEW YORK -- A weekend that is expected to serve as a proving ground for the New York Mets’ young pitchers began with a trio of veteran position players thriving in the spotlight of the Subway Series.

First baseman Lucas Duda’s solo homer tied the game in the second inning and second baseman Daniel Murphy’s solo shot with two outs in the sixth proved to be the winning run as the Mets beat the New York Yankees 5-1 at Citi Field.

Duda, Murphy and third baseman David Wright, the three longest-tenured members of the lineup, went a combined 6-for-11. Wright has been with the Mets since 2004 while Murphy reached the bigs in 2008 and Duda made his debut in 2010.

The rest of the Mets on Friday went 2-for-21.

“Your star players, when you get on the big stage, that’s when they come through,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “And tonight our guys got big hits.”

Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, staked to a 1-0 lead on a first-inning sacrifice fly by left fielder Chris Young, retired the first four batters he faced on just 10 pitches before Duda hit a mammoth homer off the second deck in right field.

“Once they go up one, with the way he’s throwing the ball over there, you like to think you’re going to get one,” Murphy said. “But for Lucas to have that at-bat right there, bang one and get it back real fast for is, it kind of let us as an offense, I think, relax.”

It was the first homer in 67 at-bats for Duda, who was on the disabled list from Aug. 22 through Sept. 7 due to lower back stiffness. He finished 2-for-4 in his first multi-hit game since Aug. 8.

“I‘m just happy to contribute and get the win,” Duda said. “The biggest thing right now, especially in September, is winning. If you went 0-for-4, 4-for-4, whatever it is, put it aside. It’s time to win ballgames.”

While Wright (2-for-3) was a member of the 2006 Mets that reached Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, winning pivotal games in September is a largely new concept for Duda and Murphy.

The Mets (84-63), who have already clinched their first winning season since 2008, maintained their eight-game NL East lead over the Washington Nationals and reduced their magic number for clinching the division to eight.

Murphy’s 2-for-4 night also snapped a slump for the veteran, who entered Friday batting just .154 (8-for-52) since Aug. 28.

“I think it’s meaningful for all of us,” Murphy said. “We’ve got 37 guys in here and I feel like everybody for the most part has gotten a piece of it this year, being able to help at some point or another. So it’s nice to be playing meaningful games right now.”

Tanaka wriggled out of a two-on, two-out jam in the fourth and retired six straight before Murphy hit a 2-2 pitch off the bullpen roof in right-center field.

The homer by Murphy put Matz (4-0) in line for the win. Matz, the second pitcher in franchise history to win four of his first five career games, allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings.

Matz is scheduled to be followed in the rotation this weekend by rookie right-hander Noah Syndergaard and 26-year-old right-hander Matt Harvey.

The Mets added insurance in the seventh, when pinch-hitter Juan Uribe hit a two-run homer, and the eighth, when Murphy tripled and pinch-runner Eric Young scampered home on a wild pitch.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia, pitching in a non-save situation, loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but retired left fielder Brett Gardner on a fly out to left and struck out third baseman Chase Headley.

“You’re down four runs in the ninth against a really good closer and you end up getting the bases loaded and giving yourself an opportunity to win,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He just made some good pitches after that.”

Eight players had a hit apiece for the Yankees (80-66), who fell 4 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East by virtue of the Blue Jays’ 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. New York leads the AL wild card race.

“We need to win games -- that’s the bottom line,” Girardi said.

Tanaka (12-7) allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four over six innings.

NOTES: Prior to this season, the latest regular season Subway Series took place July 9-11, 1999, at Shea Stadium. The Mets and Yankees first opposed each other this season at Yankee Stadium from April 24-26, which is also the earliest Subway Series in history. ... Mets RHP Tyler Clippard, who has been the eighth-inning set-up man, was unavailable after his lower back seized up while he played catch before the game. ... Mets LHP Dario Alvarez (groin) went to the team’s spring training complex in Florida to begin rehabbing. Manager Terry Collins said Alvarez, who was injured Tuesday, would not pitch again during the regular season. ... Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury, who is mired in a 3-for-38 slump, didn’t start but flew out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh, remained in the game and finished 1-for-2. ... Yankees LF Chris Young batted cleanup for the first time since Sept. 26, 2014.