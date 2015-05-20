Preview: Yankees at Nationals

The surging Washington Nationals have won four straight to climb into a tie for first place in the National League East and look to complete a two-game sweep of the visiting New York Yankees on Wednesday night. Washington erased a four-run deficit to beat the Yankees 8-6 in 10 innings Tuesday on Ryan Zimmerman’s walk-off homer for the team’s 16th win in 20 games.

Bryce Harper, who won his second straight NL Player of the Week award, swatted his 10th homer in 12 games for the Nationals. Also going deep were Ian Desmond and Wilson Ramos, who extended his hitting streak to a major league-best 19 games. It was the sixth loss in seven games for the Yankees and dropped them into a tie with Tampa Bay atop the American League East. New York center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury exited the series opener and will undergo an MRI exam on his right knee.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Adam Warren (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (3-2, 3.66)

Warren allowed three runs last time out but was saddled with the loss at Tampa Bay despite registering season highs in innings (seven) and strikeouts (seven). It was also the first quality start of the season for Warren, who had failed to get through six innings in each of his six previous turns. Warren continues to have issues escaping jams - opponents are 5-for-15 against him with runners in scoring position and two outs.

Zimmermann stretched his unbeaten streak to five starts by blanking San Diego on six hits over six innings his last time out. It was the sixth consecutive quality start for Zimmermann since he was battered by Boston for eight runs over 2 1/3 innings on April 13. Zimmermann did not factor in the decision in his lone career start against the Yankees but has quieted Chase Headley (3-for-19) and Brian McCann (2-for-11).

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees RHP Dellin Betances has not allowed an earned run in 20 appearances but closer Andrew Miller gave up his first run of the season.

2. Washington placed OF Jayson Werth (wrist) on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday retroactive to Saturday.

3. Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Yankees 3