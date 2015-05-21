Span breaks tie with hit, Nationals sweep Yankees

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have been winning all sorts of ways this month, even with starting pitcher Doug Fister and outfielder Jayson Werth going on the disabled list in recent days.

The Nationals won their third walk-off game Tuesday and for the second straight Wednesday they were able to come back and win without slugging right fielder Bryce Harper, who was ejected in the third inning along with manager Matt Williams in a 3-2 win by Washington over the New York Yankees and a sweep of the two-game series.

“It’s impressive. They have a veteran club,” Williams said of the Yankees, who began the day tied for first in the American League East.

Denard Span had two hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh, as the first-place Nationals improved to 24-17.

Span, the center fielder, had a single to left with the bases loaded in the seventh to score catcher Wilson Ramos to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead. The run was unearned as Ramos reached on an error by third baseman Chase Headley to lead off the frame.

“It was a tough hop,” Yankees starter Adam Warren said of the error.

Jordan Zimmermann (4-2), the Nationals starter and winner, went seven innings and allowed five hits and two runs with six strikeouts and one walk. His command was superb, as 60 of his 88 pitches found the strike zone. “We are scoring a lot of runs. These guys are swinging the bat. They are making it easy on us,” Zimmermann said of his teammates.

Matt Grace pitched a scoreless eighth for the Nationals and closer Drew Storen set down the Yankees in the ninth for his 12th save. Storen fanned pinch-hitter Alex Rodriguez for the final out with a runner on first.

The hard-luck loser was New York starter Warren (2-3), who gave up just four hits and three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings.

“I thought I pitched pretty well,” Warren said. “It is frustrating the way I finished. It was a tough game for me.”

Reliever Justin Wilson gave up the winning hit to Span but then retired the next two batters to escape further damage.

“We didn’t score after the first inning and they kind of chipped away,” Girardi said. “We are struggling right now. I said this division was going to be tough all year.”

With the win the Nationals won for the 17th time in 21 games as the hottest team in baseball this month. The Yankees fell to 22-19 and lost for the eighth time in 12 contests. Shortstop Didi Gregorius had two hits for the Yankees.

The Yankees jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Right fielder Carlos Beltran had an RBI double to score left fielder Brett Gardner, who led off the game with a single. Beltran then scored on a sacrifice fly by Yankees catcher Brian McCann.

For the second night in a row, Washington shortstop Ian Desmond hit a solo homer in the first inning, trimming the margin to 2-1. Tyler Moore, in a rare start in left field, homered in the fourth to tie the score at 2.

Harper was ejected in the bottom of the third by home plate umpire Marvin Hudson after the right fielder took exception to a called strike on the first pitch from Warren. Williams came out of the dugout and was also tossed.

“He told me to get into the box. I was already in the box,” Harper said. “I want to stay in the game. I can’t believe he tossed me. Thankfully we won.”

Michael A. Taylor inherited an 0-1 count after replacing Harper and was called out looking by Hudson on strike three for the final out of the third. That was the third of four straight Washington batters who took a called third strike.

Harper was also ejected for arguing a strike call in Arizona on May 13 and was replaced by Taylor, who hit a grand slam homer in the ninth inning in a comeback victory.

Taylor took over in right for Harper in the top of the fourth against the Yankees. The Nationals didn’t need any ninth-inning heroics this time, but they won yet again.

Asked of his thoughts of the Washington ejections, Girardi said: “I don’t care.”

Certainly the Yankees have their own concerns following the end of a rough three-city road trip that ended with seven losses in nine games.

NOTES: Bench coach Randy Knorr took over managerial duties for the Nationals after Matt Williams was ejected in the third inning. ... The Yankees begin a series at home Friday with Texas. Rangers RHP Colby Lewis (3-2, 2.06 ERA) will get the start against Yankees RHP Michael Pineda (5-1, 3.31). ... Washington will begin a series at home Friday. Nationals RHP Max Scherzer (4-3, 1.75) will face Philadelphia Phillies RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (1-2, 3.68). ... Yankees OF Slade Heathcott was called up to replace OF Jacoby Ellsbury, who was put on the 15-day disabled list with a right knee injury. “He’s as good as it gets” at leadoff, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Ellsbury, noting his .412 on-base average. Heathcott, batting .285 at Triple-A, said he got the good news in a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from Triple-A manager Dave Miley that he was going to the majors for the first time. ... Washington OF Bryce Harper entered Wednesday with 10 homers in his last 12 games. He was the major league leader in runs (37), RBIs (38), walks (37), on-base percentage (.474), slugging (.737) and OPS (1.212) through Tuesday.