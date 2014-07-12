Preview: Yankees at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles look to clinch another series win and maintain their solid play before the All-Star break when they host the New York Yankees on Saturday. A 3-2 victory in the 10th inning on Nick Hundley’s RBI single Friday night gave Baltimore nine wins in 11 games overall and five victories in seven encounters with New York. With a victory in either of the last two games of the set, the Orioles would improve to 8-1-2 in their last 11 series.

The Yankees have been very good at maintaining leads for most of the season, but have wasted early advantages in dropping their last two games. They gave up nine late runs in a 9-3 loss at Cleveland on Thursday and held a 2-0 advantage against the Orioles on Friday before the bats went cold once again and Baltimore clawed its back. The first four hitters in the New York lineup - Brett Gardner, Derek Jeter, Jacoby Ellsbury and Mark Teixeira - combined to go 1-for-19 with five strikeouts against three Baltimore pitchers.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), MASN, WJZ (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Shane Greene (1-0, 2.84 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (7-4, 4.11)

Greene’s first career start was a very solid one, as the rookie earned his first win in the majors by allowing two runs in six innings at Cleveland on Monday. He did serve up one home run in the win after allowing only three in 66 1/3 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. Greene is one of seven Yankees already who have made their major-league debuts this season.

Tillman was moved up a day to take the spot of Ubaldo Jimenez, who was placed on the disabled list after rolling his ankle in his apartment complex parking lot earlier in the week. Tillman allowed two runs on five hits in seven solid innings of an 8-2 win at Washington on Monday, his fifth quality start in the last six outings including seven scoreless frames in a victory at Yankee Stadium on June 22. The 26-year-old, who has a 2.74 ERA in eight home starts this year, is 5-4 with a 5.83 ERA in 11 career appearances versus New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hundley has hit safely in each of his last eight starts, going 12-for-32 with six RBIs in that stretch.

2. Yankees SS Derek Jeter remains tied with Lou Gehrig for the all-time franchise lead in doubles (534).

3. Baltimore is 9-3 in extra-inning games this season, including wins in each of its last four.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Yankees 4