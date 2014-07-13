Preview: Yankees at Orioles

Kevin Gausman has another chance to stick in the rotation when he leads the host Baltimore Orioles into the finale of a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Sunday prior to the All-Star break. Gausman, the Orioles’ top pitching prospect, is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in his last five starts spread over June and July, but has shuttled between the majors and minors all season. He is being recalled for the fifth time after Baltimore placed Ubaldo Jimenez on the disabled list Friday.

The Yankees, who recorded a 3-0 win behind 7 1/3 strong innings from Shane Greene on Saturday to even the series, will turn to Chase Whitley on Sunday. Manager Joe Girardi hinted that it will be all hands on deck behind Whitley with the four-day break beginning Monday. New York has already clinched a winning record on its 11-game road trip, entering the finale with a 6-4 mark.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Chase Whitley (4-2, 4.94 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (3-2, 3.51 ERA)

Whitley was 3-0 with a 2.56 ERA after defeating Toronto on June 18, but he went 0-2 with a 14.81 ERA over his next three starts. The slump cost him a turn in the rotation, but he managed to pick up a win out of the bullpen his last time out in Cleveland, striking out three in two scoreless frames. Whitley has given up five home runs in his last five starts after keeping the ball in the yard through his first five.

Gausman struck out a career-high seven in his most recent outing for Baltimore on July 6, when he held Boston to a run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has thrown a total of just 14 1/3 innings in game action between the majors and minors since a dominant six-inning start at Tampa Bay on June 18. The 23-year-old went 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five relief appearances against the Yankees last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury is batting .333 with a home run and two doubles during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Orioles 3B Manny Machado has reached safely in 15 straight games.

3. New York is 27-18 in games decided by two runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Yankees 4