Preview: Yankees at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles lit up the scoreboard over the weekend while the New York Yankees’ offense remained in the dark in its last two contests. After exploding for 25 runs and 41 hits in taking two of three from St. Louis, Baltimore looks to extend its lead in the American League East when it opens a three-game series versus visiting New York on Monday. The Orioles belted a season-high six homers in the opener versus the Cardinals and added three more on Saturday before being held in the park in an 8-3 setback in the series finale.

Baltimore has won 14 of its last 20 contests overall and six of the nine meetings with New York, which resides six games behind the first-place Orioles and 2 1/2 back of Kansas City for the second wild card. The Yankees mustered 10 runs in the series opener versus Cleveland on Friday, but was limited to Jacoby Ellsbury’s solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning on Sunday for its lone run in the last 20 innings. Ellsbury is 10-for-24 with four runs scored in the last seven games, but is just 1-for-7 in his career versus Monday starter Bud Norris.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Chris Capuano (1-2, 3.91 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (9-7, 3.68)

Capuano pitched well for the second time in three starts since being acquired from Colorado, but walked away with a no-decision on Wednesday. The 35-year-old allowed one run on five hits and struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings against Detroit. Capuano has yet to record a decision in three relief appearances versus Baltimore, yielding two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Norris improved to 6-2 in his last nine starts after permitting two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings en route to a 9-3 triumph over Toronto on Tuesday. Although he was taken deep by Colby Rasmus, the 29-year-old had kept the ball in the park in his three previous outings and has only allowed 13 blasts this season. Norris has thrived at home this season, posting a 4-2 mark with a 2.61 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York SS Derek Jeter saw his eight-game hitting streak end on Sunday, but he has hit safely in six of the nine meetings versus Baltimore this season.

2. Orioles RF Nick Markakis had four hits on Sunday and is 17-for-39 with seven runs scored in his last 10 contests.

3. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira went 1-for-4 in his return from a three-game absence (pinkie).

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Yankees 2