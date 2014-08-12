Preview: Yankees at Orioles

Fresh off his best start as a major leaguer, Shane Greene looks to silence the scorching Baltimore Orioles when the New York Yankees continue their three-game road series on Tuesday. The 25-year-old rookie tossed eight scoreless innings in Thursday’s win over Detroit in lowering his opponents average to .229 through seven career appearances (six starts). That marked the second career scoreless start for Greene, who also blanked the Orioles over 7 1/3 frames back on July 12.

The first-place Orioles will counter with Wei-Yin Chen, who hopes to receive some of the same run support that his teammates have provided Baltimore’s other starters of late. Chris Davis, Nelson Cruz and Jonathan Schoop homered in Monday’s 11-3 triumph, giving the Orioles 32 runs over their last four contests. Monday’s win may have come at a price, however, as third baseman Manny Machado sprained his knee and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, My9 (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Shane Greene (3-1, 2.89 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (12-4, 3.90)

Greene continues to enjoy success without relying heavily on strikeouts, as he has punched out five or fewer in all but one of his major league starts. He did walk a career-high three batters against the Tigers, but made up for it by inducing 14 ground-ball outs, including three double plays. In his start against Baltimore earlier this season, Greene gave up four hits - all singles - and struck out a career-high nine in a 3-0 victory.

Chen had won five starts in a row before Wednesday’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto. He gave up four runs - his most since late June - over five frames despite walking two batters or fewer for the 18th straight start. Chen’s career against the Yankees features a a 2-3 record and a 5.76 ERA over eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cruz struck out in all three of his plate appearances against Greene in last month’s meeting.

2. Yankees OFs Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury are a combined 11-for-25 (.444) against Chen.

3. Baltimore OF Adam Jones enters this contest riding an 8-for-17 wave over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Yankees 4