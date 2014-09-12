Preview: Yankees at Orioles (Game 1)

If the New York Yankees are going to make a real run at a playoff spot in Derek Jeter’s final season, this weekend is going to be key. The Yankees will attempt to gain some ground in the wild card race when they visit the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles for a day-night doubleheader and the start of a four-game series on Friday. The Orioles are running away with the East in part because they have gone 8-3 against New York this season.

Baltimore’s magic number to clinch the East is eight and they had little trouble pulling off a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox this week behind a strong starting rotation. The Orioles’ staff has allowed three or fewer runs in four of the last six games and had yielded two in the first 26 innings at Boston before a brief scare on Wednesday left them with a 10-6 triumph. New York is riding a wave of momentum after scoring five runs in the final two innings on Thursday and stealing a 5-4 walk-off win from Tampa Bay on Chris Young’s three-run homer.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Brandon McCarthy (9-14, 4.13 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.83)

McCarthy is one of the reasons New York has managed to stay in the race with a record of 6-4 and a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts since joining the team. The veteran sinkerballer got the better of another playoff contender on Saturday, when he held the Kansas City Royals to two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. McCarthy is making his first start against Baltimore since joining the Yankees and has lost his last two on the road while yielding nine runs in 12 1/3 total innings.

Gausman is winless in his last four starts but was sharp at Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over seven innings. The LSU product keeps the ball in the park with five home runs allowed in 96 1/3 total innings. Gausman is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA in six games - one start - against New York, totaling 15 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy, who received a cortisone injection in his sacroiliac joint on Tuesday, is expected back in the lineup on Friday.

2. Yankees SS Derek Jeter is 0-for-11 over his last three games and was hit in the elbow with a pitch on Thursday.

3. New York 3B Chase Headley was hit in the face with a pitch in the ninth inning on Thursday and did not travel with the team to Baltimore but could be available over the weekend.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Orioles 4