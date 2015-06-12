Preview: Yankees at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are winners of four in a row and are taking aim at a .500 record while they stalk the New York Yankees in the American League East. The Yankees had their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday but sit four games ahead of the Orioles in the division as they kick off a five-game road trip at Baltimore on Friday.

New York outscored the opposition 43-18 during its winning streak before falling 5-4 in 11 innings against Washington on Wednesday. The Yankees have been led at times by a dominating back of the bullpen but will have to make do without closer Andrew Miller (forearm) for at least the next two weeks as he was placed on the 15-day disabled list. The Orioles began their eight-game homestand with a three-game sweep of Boston that concluded with a 6-5 triumph on Thursday. Adam Jones led the way with a double and his 10th home run.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (7-2, 3.33 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (3-3, 3.02)

Pineda is making his first start since June 1 as New York monitors his workload in an effort to keep the Dominican healthy throughout the season. He is coming off back-to-back wins in which he struck out 17 while allowing three runs over 12 2/3 innings. Pineda enjoyed one of the most dominating outings in franchise history against Baltimore on May 10, when he struck out 16 without walking a batter in seven frames.

Jimenez is winless in his last five starts and struggled with his control at Cleveland on Saturday as he walked six in five innings. The veteran had issued fewer than three free passes in each of his previous seven outings. Jimenez, who is facing the Yankees for the first time this season, is 2-4 with a 5.50 ERA in seven career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 3B Manny Machado is 9-for-21 during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez is 1-for-13 in his last four games.

3. New York recalled OF Mason Williams and RHP Chris Martin from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Orioles 3