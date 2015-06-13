Preview: Yankees at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are making the most of their opportunities against division rivals this week. The Orioles will try to clinch their second straight series win over an American League East foe when they host the New York Yankees in the second of a three-game series on Saturday.

Baltimore rode the momentum from a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox early this week to an 11-3 thrashing of the Yankees in the series opener on Friday to push their winning streak to five. The strong play has the Orioles back at .500 (30-30) and just three games behind first-place New York in the AL East. The Yankees had put up seven wins in a row before dropping their last two and are showing cracks on defense and in the bullpen. New York made two errors on Friday, leading to four unearned runs, and long man Esmil Rogers was knocked around to four runs (one earned) to bring his total to 17 runs (14 earned) in seven innings over his last five appearances.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (3-7, 5.25 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (2-4, 8.63)

Sabathia ended a three-start winless streak by holding the Los Angeles Angels to two runs and five hits while striking out seven in six innings on Sunday. The burly veteran surrendered two runs in each of his last two starts after a pair of tough outings. Sabathia worked at Baltimore on April 14 and was charged with four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven in as many innings to suffer the loss.

Norris is making his second start since missing nearly a month due to a bout with bronchitis and held Cleveland to one run in five innings to earn the win on Sunday. The 30-year-old matched a season high with seven strikeouts against the Indians but was lifted after 85 pitches. Norris is making his third start of 2015 against New York and looking for his first win after allowing a total of seven runs and 11 hits over 8 1/3 innings in the first two chances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees 3B Alex Rodriguez needs one RBI to reach 2,000 for his career and six hits to reach the 3,000 plateau.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado is 11-for-25 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. New York CF Mason Williams homered in his first career game on Friday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 8, Orioles 7