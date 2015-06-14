Preview: Yankees at Orioles

Alex Rodriguez is steadily climbing up the record books but it’s a younger third baseman dominating the current series. Manny Machado tries to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a seventh straight victory and a three-game sweep when they host Rodriguez and the New York Yankees in the series finale Sunday.

Rodriguez became the second player in major league history to reach 2,000 career RBIs when he hit a two-run homer on Saturday, tying the game at four after Machado’s shot put the Orioles in front. Rodriguez finished the game on 2,001 RBIs and needs five more hits to reach 3,000 for his career. Machado added two RBIs in the bottom of the inning to give him four for the game and 159 in his career as Baltimore grabbed a 9-4 victory. The 22-year-old has scored five runs in the first two games of the series and is 14-for-30 during a seven-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Adam Warren (4-4, 3.64 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (2-1, 2.96)

Warren is enjoying a run of five straight quality starts and picked up wins in two of the last three. The 27-year-old limited the Los Angeles Angels to two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings to earn a win in his last turn June 6. Warren lasted only 4 2/3 innings against Baltimore on May 8 and was charged with two runs on seven hits and three walks without factoring in the decision.

Wright was solid in place of Bud Norris in the rotation and was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take the place of Miguel Gonzalez (strained groin), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday. Wright did not allow a run in either of his first two major-league starts but struggled to keep the ball in the park in the last two, surrendering a total of four home runs in 10 innings. The 25-year-old was reached for five runs on eight hits in five innings at Houston on June 2 before being sent back to the minors.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees have allowed a total of 25 runs during a three-game slide after giving up 18 in a seven-game winning streak.

2. Baltimore LF Nolan Reimold is 4-for-14 with two homers and three RBIs in four games since rejoining the team.

3. New York 1B Mark Teixeira is 6-for-11 in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Orioles 5