Preview: Yankees at Orioles

One of the reasons the New York Yankees could avoid lengthy losing streaks in the past was having CC Sabathia at the top of their rotation. Sabathia is no longer is the ace of the the staff, but the Yankees will be looking to the veteran left-hander to halt a six-game skid when they play the second of a three-game series at the Baltimore Orioles.

Mark Trumbo was acquired by the Orioles in an offseason trade with Seattle and is shaping up as one of the best additions made by any club. Trumbo clubbed a pair of homers in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory to take over the team lead with eight and has reached base in 17 consecutive games. The reeling Yankees have been limited to two runs or fewer in six of their last eight games and have also dropped six in a row to Baltimore. The offense took another hit when designated hitter Alex Rodriguez injured his hamstring Tuesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (1-2, 5.06 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Tyler Wilson (1-0, 3.06)

Although he matched his season highs with six innings and five strikeouts last time out at Texas, Sabathia took the loss after allowing three runs for the fourth consecutive start. Control continues to be an issue for Sabathia, who has walked 11 batters in 21 1/3 innings and failed to get through five frames in each of his past two starts. Sabathia owns an 18-7 career record against the Orioles, although he was 0-1 with 11 runs in 16 2/3 innings against them in 2015.

Wilson, who opened the season with three consecutive appearances out of the bullpen, came up one batter shy of earning his second straight victory after giving up two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings versus the White Sox. He went five innings at Kansas City in his first start of the season and was charged with three runs on six hits. He allowed only one homer in nine appearances (five starts) last year, but has been taken deep in each of his two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodriguez, who homered and drove in four runs Sunday at Boston, will undergo an MRI exam on Wednesday.

2. With SS J.J. Hardy sidelined with a hairline fracture in his foot, 3B Manny Machado started in his spot Tuesday.

3. The Yankees are 4-15 at Camden Yards since the start of the 2014 season.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Orioles 5