Preview: Yankees at Orioles

New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez told his teammates prior to Tuesday’s matchup in Baltimore that there’s no reason they can’t score five runs per game. It took one night for Rodriguez’s words to take hold with the Yankees, who hope to carry the offensive momentum into Thursday’s series finale against the host Orioles.

Although Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, New York snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-0 drubbing that night for just its fifth victory in its last 20 games at Camden Yards. Leadoff batter Jacoby Ellsbury recorded three hits and reached base in all five plate appearances while Brian McCann drove in three runs to break an eight-game RBI drought for the Yankees, who will be wrapping up a nine-game road trip. Even though Baltimore has dropped three of four, the move from third base to shortstop hasn’t affected Manny Machado, who has registered three doubles in seven at-bats in the series. Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman will oppose New York ace Masahiro Tanaka in Thursday’s rubber match.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 2.87 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (0-1, 2.45)

Tanaka sailed through six scoreless innings at Boston on Sunday but wound up being charged with two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 frames in his fourth no-decision. It was the third consecutive start of at least six innings for the Japanese standout, who has recorded 18 strikeouts versus one walk over 20 2/3 frames in that span. Tanaka is 1-1 with a 3.03 ERA in four career starts against the Orioles but has served up six homers in 29 2/3 innings.

A meltdown by Baltimore’s bullpen wiped out Gausman’s chance for a victory after he gave up three runs (two earned) in six innings against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. It was only the second start of the year for Gausman, who yielded one run and three hits over five frames in his season debut versus Tampa Bay following a case of tendinitis in his right shoulder. Gausman is 3-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 career appearances (five starts) versus the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York has scored a total of 15 runs in Tanaka’s five starts.

2. Orioles closer Zach Britton, who sprained his ankle on Saturday, is expected to throw another bullpen session Thursday.

3. The Yankees recalled LHP James Pazos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Rodriguez’s roster spot.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Orioles 3