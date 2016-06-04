Preview: Yankees at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles look to extend their winning streak to four games when they continue a three-game series with the visiting New York Yankees on Saturday. The Orioles rallied from an early three-run deficit to top the Yankees by a 6-5 margin in the series opener, pulling into a tie with Boston atop the American League East.

Mark Trumbo had three hits and Chris Davis slugged his 11th homer to lead the way for Baltimore. The Yankees have lost four of five, are 3-5 on their current 10-game road trip and will turn to right-hander Ivan Nova, who has two of his three career complete games against the Orioles. That might give outfielder Hyun Soo Kim another start for Baltimore after the rookie had three hits Saturday to raise his average to .321 in 21 games this season, virtually all against right-handers. The Orioles counter with Tyler Wilson, who has lost three straight starts.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Ivan Nova (3-3, 3.98 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Tyler Wilson (2-4, 3.83)

After allowing one run in each of his first three starts, Nova has given up eight runs in 12 2/3 innings over his last two outings. The Dominican is 6-4 but has a 5.07 ERA in 15 career games (four starts) against the Orioles. Davis is 9-for-29 with three homers and 10 RBIs versus Nova.

Wilson lasted at least six innings in each of his five starts last May, allowing three earned runs or fewer in four of them. He yielded two earned runs in six frames in a loss to the New York Yankees on May 11 and owns a 1.93 ERA in their previous encounters. The 26-year-old is 0-3 with a 4.12 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trumbo is 6-for- 11 with two homers and five RBIs over the course of a three-game hitting streak.

2. The Orioles placed set-up man RHP Darren O'Day on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain

3. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira was due to receive an MRI after leaving Friday's game with a right knee issue.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Yankees 4