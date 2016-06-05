Preview: Yankees at Orioles

After taking two of three from their American League East rivals at home in early May, the Baltimore Orioles look to repeat the feat when they host the New York Yankees on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Baltimore, which allowed a total of one run in its victories against New York in early May, rallied from a three-run deficit to edge the Yankees 6-5 in the series opener before its rally fell short despite a six-run seventh inning on Saturday in an 8-6 defeat.

Starlin Castro appears to be heating up for the Yankees, recording a three-hit performance to improve to 5-for-13 over his last three games after registering only two hits in his previous eight contests. Baltimore's three-game winning streak ended with Saturday's setback, but the team has been on an offensive tear this month while scoring 37 runs over four games. Mark Trumbo entered Saturday with a share of the major-league lead in homers and belted his 18th of the season, giving him three blasts in his last three contests. The Orioles' slugger has been held without a hit only twice in his last 11 games, going 15-for-43 with four multi-hit performances in that span.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), MASN and WJZ (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (3-4, 2.85 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (0-3, 3.78)

Sabathia has been solid all season after a disappointing 2015, allowing fewer than four runs in each of his eight starts and a total of five over 26 innings in his last four outings. The 35-year-old Californian has not received any support of late, however, as he gave up two runs in back-to-back hard-luck losses to Toronto while the Yankees scored once in each contest. Sabathia has feasted on the Orioles over his career, going 19-7 overall with a pair of shutouts and a 3.35 ERA in 34 starts - including an 11-6 record and 3.63 ERA in 21 outings at Camden Yards.

Gausman remains in search of his first win of the season as he makes his ninth start - and second against New York. The 25-year-old native of Colorado has lost two straight outings, surrendering four or more runs in each while serving up three homers in both contests. Gausman is 3-2 with one complete game and a 2.31 ERA in 12 career appearances - six starts - versus New York but settled for a no-decision in their meeting on May 5 despite scattering three hits over eight scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones became the club's all-time leader in RBIs at Camden Yards on Saturday, belting a three-run homer to give him 370 and move past Cal Ripken Jr. (368) for the honor.

2. New York placed 1B Mark Teixeira on the 15-day disabled list with torn cartilage in his right knee and recalled INF Chris Parmelee from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

3. Baltimore's starting pitchers have surrendered at least five runs in each of the team's last five games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 8, Orioles 4