Preview: Yankees at Orioles

The New York Yankees were hoping to make a big push in the American League wild card race this weekend but seem to have left their bats in Kansas City. The Yankees will try to avoid a third consecutive shutout and a three-game sweep when they visit the Baltimore Orioles for the series finale on Sunday.

New York is scoreless in its last three games overall against the Orioles, going back to a 5-0 loss at home on Aug. 28, and dropped 4 1/2 games behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card with Saturday’s 2-0 setback. The Yankees began their six-game road trip by taking two of three from the Royals but managed two hits in Friday’s 8-0 loss and were limited to four on Saturday with even rookie sensation Gary Sanchez (1-for-6, three strikeouts) struggling. The Orioles are leading the race for the second AL wild card and pulled within two games of first place in the AL East. Baltimore, which counted starting pitching as its biggest weakness just a few weeks ago, has watched its staff allow an average of 2.2 runs in the last six games with three shutouts.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, YES (New York), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (6-11, 5.12 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (8-11, 5.43)

Pineda is winless in his last four starts and suffered a loss at Kansas City on Monday, when he was reached for five runs and seven hits in six-plus innings. The Dominican Republic native struck out eight and did not walk a batter in that start but could not overcome a three-run first inning. Pineda last saw Baltimore on July 20 and breezed through six scoreless innings, striking out eight and scattering five hits in a win.

Miley had his best start since joining the Orioles on Monday against Toronto with nine strikeouts in seven innings but was charged with three runs and suffered the loss. The Louisiana native surrendered a pair of home runs in that start and at least one in each of his last four outings. Miley, who owns a 7.14 ERA in six starts with Baltimore, is 0-2 with a 5.52 ERA in five career starts against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees RHP Chad Green (right elbow sprain) will miss the rest of the season.

2. Baltimore LHP Zach Britton picked up his 40th save in Saturday’s win, lowering his ERA to 0.65.

3. New York rookie RF Aaron Judge has two hits and 21 strikeouts in his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Orioles 4